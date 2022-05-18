ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Queen’s Jubilee: Who is performing at the Platinum Party at the Palace concert?

By Isobel Lewis
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zg8ZP_0fi3DOKl00

The Queen is celebrating her Platinum Jubilee in June, with a whole line-up of events taking place across the country to celebrate her 70-year reign.

One of the most star-studded events taking place over the bank holiday weekend is the Platinum Party at the Palace , which will be broadcast live on the BBC on Saturday 4 June.

The concert, taking place at Buckingham Palace , will be hosted by Kirsty Young and Roman Kemp . It will include three stages, 3D-projections across the face of the palace and an in-person audience of 10,000.

The event’s official description reads: “With state-of-the-art technology and a stunning stage design, the event will feature an incredible range of highlights from global music stars with a full, live orchestra – to actors from film, TV and the stage telling the story and celebrating some of the most significant cultural moments from The Queen’s seven decade reign.”

On Wednesday (18 May), it was announced that Diana Ross would be headlining the event . Ross is playing a number of events in the UK this summer, including performing in the “Legends slot” at Glastonbury.

She joins British musician George Ezra , who was the first name to be revealed back in February.

At the time, the 28-year-old “Shotgun” singer promised to “bring pop and roll to the palace”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=233Lle_0fi3DOKl00

“I can’t begin to tell you how excited I am to be part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee concert. What an incredible honour to be asked,” he said.

The full line-up of acts are expected to be announced by the BBC this week.

We will keep this list updated as more acts are announced...

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Daily Mail

'He passed away holding my hand': Brenda Edwards breaks down in tears as she returns to Loose Women for the first time since son Jamal's death aged 31 as she reveals they celebrated his life with Chelsea themed 'homegoing'

Brenda Edwards broke down in tears as she revealed she was holding her son Jamal's hand aged 31 in February of this year, while confirming it was from a cardiac arrest. The Loose Women panellist, 53, also revealed details of his Chelsea FC-themed funeral for the very first time in a chat with her co-star Coleen Nolan during the ITV show on Monday.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirsty Young
Person
Roman Kemp
Person
George Ezra
Person
Diana Ross
Fox News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'stunned' after royals 'shut the door,' book claims: 'Mutal addiction to drama'

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle "were really stunned" after the royal family "shut the door" following their decision to step back from "The Firm." The claim was made by a former adviser to former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown, who has written a new book about the British royal family coming out on April 26 titled "The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor – the Truth and the Turmoil."
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Platinum Jubilee#Party At The Palace#The Platinum Party#Glastonbury#British
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton wows in bold bardot gown for glamorous red carpet with Prince William

On Thursday evening, the Duchess of Cambridge had a show-stopping fashion moment at the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in Leicester Square, London. Looking positively glorious alongside husband Prince William, the mother-of-three wore a glamorous Roland Mouret dress with a bardot neckline - a favourite of sister-in-law Meghan Markle. The dress was a black column style with a white band across the top that showed off her collarbones.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
BBC
loudersound.com

Mick Jagger says Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud are the reason there is "still a bit of life in rock 'n' roll"

Mick Jagger has praised Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud for making sure there is still "life in rock 'n' roll". In conversation with The Independent, The Rolling Stones frontman discussed the rock landscape in the modern era, expressing what he sees as a recent lack of young bands taking the genre forward and pointing to MGK and Yungblud as two artists finally bucking the trend.
MUSIC
The Independent

Countryfile host Helen Skelton says husband Richie Myler has ‘left the family home’ after birth of third child

Helen Skelton has revealed that she has separated from her husband, rugby player Richie Myler.The Countryfile host announced the news in an Instagram statement, writing that Myler has “left the family home”.Skelton’s announcement comes just four months after they welcomed their third child.“Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple,” she wrote. “He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co parent our small children.”Skelton, who married Myler in 2013, accompanied the post with two broken heart emojis.The pair have three childen together: Ernie, aged six, Louis, aged...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'Maybe you should Wikipedia me': Katy Perry reacts hilariously to an American Idol contestant who awkwardly links her to a John Mayer song - as they seem unaware the musicians dated

Katy Perry reacted quite hilariously to a Top 11 contestant on American Idol during a unique song challenge on Monday night's episode. Each of the remaining contestants were given a song to perform by each judge - Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan - with the singer selecting one and then tasked with guessing which judge picked that song for him or her.
MUSIC
The Independent

Anna Delvey debuts sketches made in ICE detention at New York City art show: ‘I am the show’

Anna Delvey seems to think it’s her world and we’re all just living in it.Anna Delvey, the subject of the Netflix series Inventing Anna, made her return to the New York City art scene on Thursday 19 May with her first solo art exhibition, “Allegedly”.The one-night-only event took place at the Public Hotel on Chrystie Street, probably more commonly recognised for its Instagrammable neon elevator and rooftop bar. As The Independent entered the hotel’s Bar Chrystie for the invite-only event, which was pumping with music and free-flowing champagne, it was hard to distinguish who was an influencer and who was...
VISUAL ART
The Independent

Johnny Depp channels Captain Jack Sparrow for screaming fans outside court: ‘He’s still around somewhere’

A video shows Johnny Depp channelling Captain Jack Sparrow while leaving court on Wednesday (18 May) for fans screaming that they missed his Pirates of the Carribbean character.The fan-made video was posted to Twitter on Wednesday after the day’s proceedings had concluded in the trial for the multi-million dollar defamation lawsuit Depp filed against ex-wife Amber Heard. Depp is suing Heard for $50m for allegedly implying he abused her in a 2018 op-ed for The Washington Post. The Hollywood star claims the article has impacted his ability to land acting roles. Heard is countersuing Depp, whom she married in...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Woman sparks a debate after signing partner’s permission slip for a boy’s night out: ‘He took the extra mile’

A woman has sparked a debate after revealing that her boyfriend had a permission slip for her - and his friends’ partners - to sign for a boy’s night out.In a recent video shared to TikTok, @talgonza unlocked her boyfriend’s phone and began looking through his text messages.“Someone tell me why this man is sending a text message to his friends, ‘Oh, let’s go to a concert, blah, blah, blah, and then he’s like sending them this link right?”She then shows a group chat and a message from her boyfriend that reads: “What’s up guys, trying to plan a...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

Teenager gifted first £700 Tesco Jubilee Card to celebrate ‘royally good’ people

A teenager who has raised tens of thousands of pounds for charity has been awarded the first Tesco Jubilee Card in celebration of “royally good” people.Sebbie Hall, 19, from Lichfield, Staffordshire, has learning and physical difficulties, and began raising money through acts of kindness for strangers during the coronavirus pandemic.He has since raised more than £40,000 for charities that support young people with disabilities and learning needs.Tesco has rewarded Mr Hall with the first Tesco Jubilee Card, a £700 gift which can be spent in store or online – it was delivered by a Tesco delivery corgi called Iggy Pup.The...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

The Independent

660K+
Followers
215K+
Post
307M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy