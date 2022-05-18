Queen’s Jubilee: Who is performing at the Platinum Party at the Palace concert?

The Queen is celebrating her Platinum Jubilee in June, with a whole line-up of events taking place across the country to celebrate her 70-year reign.

One of the most star-studded events taking place over the bank holiday weekend is the Platinum Party at the Palace , which will be broadcast live on the BBC on Saturday 4 June.

The concert, taking place at Buckingham Palace , will be hosted by Kirsty Young and Roman Kemp . It will include three stages, 3D-projections across the face of the palace and an in-person audience of 10,000.

The event’s official description reads: “With state-of-the-art technology and a stunning stage design, the event will feature an incredible range of highlights from global music stars with a full, live orchestra – to actors from film, TV and the stage telling the story and celebrating some of the most significant cultural moments from The Queen’s seven decade reign.”

On Wednesday (18 May), it was announced that Diana Ross would be headlining the event . Ross is playing a number of events in the UK this summer, including performing in the “Legends slot” at Glastonbury.

She joins British musician George Ezra , who was the first name to be revealed back in February.

At the time, the 28-year-old “Shotgun” singer promised to “bring pop and roll to the palace”.

“I can’t begin to tell you how excited I am to be part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee concert. What an incredible honour to be asked,” he said.

The full line-up of acts are expected to be announced by the BBC this week.

We will keep this list updated as more acts are announced...