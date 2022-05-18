ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fishing

‘Scallop discos’ offer environmentally friendly method to catch shellfish

By Emily Beament
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12vbQE_0fi3DNS200

A chance discovery has led to an environmentally friendly fishing method for catching scallops using illuminated pots dubbed “scallop discos”.

The discovery, made through a partnership between marine scientists and fishermen in the south-west of England , could help create a new low-impact fishery to reduce the pressure from damaging dredging, the team said.

Most commercial scallop harvesting is carried out using dredges which are dragged over the seabed to scoop up the shellfish, harming sensitive habitats and species, while low-impact methods for harvesting them by diving produce a limited catch.

Scientists from Fishtek Marine, a Devon conservation engineering company focused on technology to reduce bycatch, were working with Newlyn-based Cornish fisherman Jon Ashworth to trial “Potlights”.

The first day out was just excitement after excitement

Fisherman Jon Ashworth

The small underwater lights, powered by two rechargeable AA batteries and clipped inside fishing pots, were developed by the company to bait crab and lobster pots, protecting fish stocks by removing the need to use fish as bait.

The team discovered that the lights combined with specially modified pots were attracting large numbers of scallops, which have 200 tiny eyes, in addition to the crabs and lobsters that were being targeted.

Mr Ashworth, skipper of the FV Three Jays, said: “The first day out was just excitement after excitement.

“Pretty much every pot that we hauled had scallops in them and yet every haul without lights had no scallops. It was conclusive, there and then.

“To have proven that lights can be used to catch scallops has got to have some awesome implications looking forward.”

Dr Rob Enever, from Fishtek, said: “I couldn’t believe my eyes. I was sceptical that it would work, but the first time we hauled the pots and saw the scallops inside we knew we had discovered something significant.

“It was so exciting that I could hardly sleep for a couple of nights.”

Funding from the UK Government’s Seafood Innovation Fund allowed further trials to test pot designs and prove the technique consistently attracts scallops.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Etjn4_0fi3DNS200

The team is developing two new pot designs for retaining scallops and experimenting with different coloured lights, with the help of local fishermen, pot makers and scientists from the universities of Exeter and York.

Fisheries minister Victoria Prentis said: “It is great to see Fishtek Marine benefiting from our Seafood Innovation Fund, and developing a world-first method for catching scallops in an environmentally sustainable way.

“The funding is supporting innovation, helping industry use cutting-edge technology and protecting the marine environment.”

The results of the trials have been published in the journal Fisheries Research.

Pete Kibel, co-founder and director of Fishtek Marine, said: “The potential of this new approach to scallop harvesting is massive, offering notable benefits to the marine environment while creating a new commercial opportunity to fisheries around the world.”

The company plans to work with other inshore fishers around the UK to develop the scallop potting technique in a bid to establish a commercially viable low-impact fishery.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Victoria Prentis
The Independent

Invasive jumping worms that can leap a foot discovered in California: What we know

Scientists have raised alarm over an invasive and aggressive species of worms that are native to Asia and can jump a foot off the ground after they were spotted on the west coast of the United States.The Asian jumping worm, also known as crazy snake worms, Alabama jumpers and Jersey wrigglers is a type of earthworm native to Japan and the Korean Peninsula, which arrived in North America with imported plants.The Amynthas agrestis was first spotted in the US in 2013 in Wisconsin and later across the New England region. In California, these worms were first seen in July 2021...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

UK ‘unprepared’ for soaring food prices and shortages, says head of government advisory body

The UK is unprepared for huge food price hikes and shortages of essential goods that will be triggered by the Ukraine war, the head of a government advisory body fears.Ian Wright has told The Independent of growing concerns that there is no proper plan for a “scary” future of disrupted food supplies, warning: “This is a bigger crisis than energy.”Russia’s blockade of Black Sea ports has left 25 million tonnes of grain stuck in Ukraine – threatening famine in the poorest countries, but with stark implications also for the UK, which relies on food imports.Cooking oil, which is used...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scallops#Fish Stocks#Marine Conservation#Fishtek Marine#Newlyn#Aa#The Fv Three Jays
The Independent

One small Kenyan indigenous community’s quest to save its forest

Mary Badiva cautiously scanned through minutes of a past meeting, as she prepared to lead a group of community members through a meeting at Kasikini village in Kilifi County on Kenya’s northern coastline.Mary is the secretary of the group which is mostly drawn from the little-known indigenous Waatha tribe, a marginalised hunter-gatherer community on the Kenyan Coast.The day’s agenda of the meeting is an update on the state of the 3,000-hectare Kasikini community conservancy, land donated by the Waatha community for conservation.The conservancy, which is currently being watched by over 40 community scouts, is part of Dakatcha Woodland, an extensive...
AFRICA
The Independent

Help struggling farmers get jobs in tourism, Botswana chief says

By Solomon Tjinyeka for INK 24Many locals from villages in Botswana’s Chobe region struggle with subsistence farming because elephants raid their crops and predators kill their livestock, thereby escalating human wildlife conflict in the area.Tribal leader, Kgosi Tshegofatso Samoka of Plateau Customary Court, shared these sentiments on the sidelines of the just-ended Hospitality and Tourism Association of Botswana (HATAB) annual conference in Kasane in the north.Samoka advised that the only option available for the community to benefit from conservation is to venture into tourism in large numbers. He therefore called on the Government and tourism players to create an enabling...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Adrenaline junkie paralysed in a freak accident reveals how his best friend saved his life

An adrenaline junkie with a passion for everything from skiing to surfing who has even cycled across Europe had never broken a bone until a freak mountain bike accident in a local park earlier this year left him paralysed from the chest down.His devoted partner-of-eight years Alex Brown, 30, has now helped raise £46K towards the £50K needed for the intensive specialist physiotherapy the professional Bristol couple hope will give Will Taylor, 32, the best chance of regaining movement.Alex, who has enjoyed trips with Will in the couple’s campervan to Devon, Cornwall, Wales and the south of France, is committed...
FRANCE
The Independent

The Independent

660K+
Followers
215K+
Post
307M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy