ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Doctor Who fans ‘over the moon’ to see David Tennant and Catherine Tate back on set

By Maanya Sachdeva
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Szct8_0fi3DI2P00

Doctor Who fans are “over the moon” to see new pictures of David Tennant and Catherine Tate filming for the BBC show's 60th anniversary.

“This whole thing with David Tennant and Catherine Tate returning to Doctor Who has brought out emotions I haven’t felt in years,” one fan wrote on Twitter, after the BBC confirmed the actors would be part of the anniversary celebrations earlier this week.

Tennant played the Tenth Time Lord on the iconic sci-fi drama while Tate portrayed his lovely companion Donna Noble for five years – from 2005 until 2010.

Now, new on-set pictures of the duo, taken in London, have left fans delighted over their return to the franchise – a week after the BBC announced Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa had been cast as the Fourteenth Doctor , taking over from Jodie Whittaker .

Veteran actor Bernard Cribbins — who played Donna’s grandfather Wilfred during Tate’s run on the show — was also spotted in the photographs.

“Even if this is just for one epsiode, this reunion is absolutely making my fangirl heart so happy,” one elated fan wrote, adding: “See you soon David Tennant, Catherine Tate and Bernard Cribbins!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sDsML_0fi3DI2P00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CmJdg_0fi3DI2P00

Another Twitter fan commented: “Nah you’re telling me David tennant AND Catherine Tate are returning to Doctor Who ? And Yasmin Finney [has] joined the cast? Over the moon, WTF this is going to be such a good season.”

Manchester-born actor and Heartstopper star Finney will play companion Rose to Gatwa’s Doctor in the show’s new season, which is scheduled for release next year.

Sharing the news of Tennant and Tate’s return, Doctor Who ’s returning showrunner Russell T Davies said: “They’re back! And it looks impossible – first, we announce a new Doctor, and then an old Doctor, along with the wonderful Donna. What on earth is happening?

“Maybe this is a missing story. Or a parallel world. Or a dream, or a trick, or a flashback. The only thing I can confirm is that it’s going to be spectacular, as two of our greatest stars reunite for the battle of a lifetime.”

Davies, who steered the show’s successful revival in 2005, quit Doctor Who at the same time as Tennant in 2010.

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Doctor Who Casts Heartstopper Star as New Version of Beloved Companion

It's time to meet a new Companion, or perhaps an old one? Doctor Who has just announced that Heartstopper star Yasmin Finney is joining the franchise as what could be a new version of Rose, who was first played by Billie Piper!. According to Deadline, Yasmin Finney has been cast...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Tennant
Person
Russell T. Davies
Person
Catherine Tate
Person
Jodie Whittaker
Person
Bernard Cribbins
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'stunned' after royals 'shut the door,' book claims: 'Mutal addiction to drama'

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle "were really stunned" after the royal family "shut the door" following their decision to step back from "The Firm." The claim was made by a former adviser to former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown, who has written a new book about the British royal family coming out on April 26 titled "The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor – the Truth and the Turmoil."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Over The Moon#Bbc One#Film Star#Twitter#Sex Education#The Fourteenth Doctor#Wtf
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
OK! Magazine

Brothers At Odds: Prince William's Friends Claim He Believes Prince Harry 'Lost The Plot' After Bombshell Oprah Winfrey Interview

Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has been strained ever since the bombshell Oprah Winfrey tell-all which was later followed by Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, abandoning their royal duties and moving to the United States. Now, royal author Robert Jobson is further opening up about what he's learned about The Duke Of Cambridge over the years. According to his sources, William is still very disappointed about the sit-down, and at one point, wasn't sure what the future would hold for their brotherly bond. "To say William felt deeply let down would be an understatement," a source claimed per...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton wows in bold bardot gown for glamorous red carpet with Prince William

On Thursday evening, the Duchess of Cambridge had a show-stopping fashion moment at the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in Leicester Square, London. Looking positively glorious alongside husband Prince William, the mother-of-three wore a glamorous Roland Mouret dress with a bardot neckline - a favourite of sister-in-law Meghan Markle. The dress was a black column style with a white band across the top that showed off her collarbones.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
PopCrush

Sharon Osbourne Calls Out Cancel Culture Hypocrisy: ‘If Hitler Were Alive Today, They Would Give Him a TV Show’

Last month it was revealed that Sharon Osbourne would be returning to television, partnered with Piers Morgan on a new U.K. series named The Talk. This comes nearly a year after Osbourne was suspended and eventually exited the U.S. talk show The Talk after expressing her support for Morgan in an intense discussion over race with co-host Sheryl Underwood. Now, in a new interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times, Osbourne reveals how cancel culture impacted her as she eventually parted ways with her longtime daytime talk series amidst public backlash.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Eva Green says Johnny Depp will emerge from Amber Heard trial ‘with his wonderful heart revealed to the world’

Eva Green has voiced her support for Johnny Depp amid the ongoing defamation trial against his ex-wife, Amber Heard.The actor, who appeared alongside Depp in 2012’s Dark Shadows, shared an image to Instagram of the two of them together on the red carpet.“I have no doubt Johnny will emerge with his good name and wonderful heart revealed to the world, and life will be better than it ever was for him and his family ,” she wrote in the caption.Other stars who have expressed their support for Depp include his Before Night Falls co-star Javier Bardem, and his Edward...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Countryfile host Helen Skelton says husband Richie Myler has ‘left the family home’ after birth of third child

Helen Skelton has revealed that she has separated from her husband, rugby player Richie Myler.The Countryfile host announced the news in an Instagram statement, writing that Myler has “left the family home”.Skelton’s announcement comes just four months after they welcomed their third child.“Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple,” she wrote. “He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co parent our small children.”Skelton, who married Myler in 2013, accompanied the post with two broken heart emojis.The pair have three childen together: Ernie, aged six, Louis, aged...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

660K+
Followers
215K+
Post
307M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy