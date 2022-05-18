ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Teeth survive about 11 years after a root canal, study finds

By Knowridge
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i7V0Q_0fi36VuG00
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Scientists from Regenstrief Institute found that teeth survive about 11 years after a root canal.

This information can be used to inform dental practice and help patients and dentists make better care decisions

The research is published in the Journal of Dental Research and was conducted by Thankam Thyvalikakath et al.

Root canals are an important treatment to maintain natural teeth affected by the disease.

However, over time, the treated tooth eventually becomes brittle and dies. Understanding the outcomes of the procedure is essential to improving dental treatments.

In this study, the research team gathered lectronic dental records from more than 46,000 patients who received root canals.

They found that the median survival time of a tooth after a root canal is 11.1 years. However, several factors can impact that, including follow-up treatments.

Teeth that receive a root canal, and a subsequent filling and crown last about 20 years.

Teeth that receive either a filling or a crown after a root canal last around 11 years.

Teeth that receive no restorative work after a root canal only last about 6.5 years.

There were also wide disparities in longevity among geographic regions.

Northeast—20.5 years

Midwest—11.2 years

Southwest—11.2 years

South Atlantic—9.1 years

South Central—9.0 years

Western—8.7 years

Insurance status also played a significant role in tooth survival time.

The team says oral health is a public health issue that significantly affects people’s overall health.

Leveraging dental records can help people better understand ways to improve treatment, identify causal relationships and maintain the health of teeth and gums.

This study provides more representative data of the overall population than previous studies. It also demonstrates that meaningful insights can be gained through the analysis of existing data from routine dental care.

If you care about teeth, please read studies about how to brush your teeth properly, and this mouthwash may increase your tooth damage.

For more information about tooth health, please see recent studies about how often you should get your teeth cleaned, and results showing gum disease linked to hardened arteries, stroke.

Copyright © 2022 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.

Comments / 1

Related
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
scitechdaily.com

5 Warning Signs You’re Not Getting Enough Magnesium

Magnesium is an essential mineral that plays a role in muscle relaxation, blood pressure regulation, and nerve function. Magnesium is also involved in the production of energy from food. That’s why some people call it the “energy mineral.”. Despite its importance, not everyone gets enough. Magnesium deficiency is...
FITNESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stroke#Root Canal#Canals#Regenstrief Institute#Lectronic Dental Records
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Longevity
MedicalXpress

Physician mistreatment emerges as crisis that can ripple through US health care

In a recent survey of more than 6,500 physicians from across the United States representing a broad spectrum of racial and ethnic diversity, nearly 30% of respondents reported experiencing discrimination and mistreatment from patients or patients' family members or visitors. Further, close to 20% of responding physicians had experiences in...
HEALTH SERVICES
moneytalksnews.com

Report: Hospitals Performed 100,000 Unnecessary Procedures in 2020

U.S. hospitals performed more than 100,000 unnecessary procedures between March and December 2020, according to an analysis of Medicare claims data. The Lown Institute, a health care think tank, says these procedures were performed at a time when COVID-19 was raging and many public institutions were closed for business. In a press release, Dr. Vikas Saini, president of the Lown Institute, says:
HEALTH SERVICES
Medical News Today

Schmorl's nodes: What are they and do they need treatment?

Schmorl’s nodes are a common type of lesion that can occur in the spine. They develop when the tissue inside the intervertebral discs slips out and pushes up or down into the adjacent vertebrae. Schmorl’s nodes. cause no symptoms. Doctors may find them when performing imaging tests for...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
biospace.com

Researchers May Have Unlocked Mechanism Driving Inflammation in Rheumatoid Arthritis

Researchers at Hokkaido University in Japan, in collaboration with American scientists, may have unlocked a key mechanism that drives widespread inflammation in inflammatory diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis (RA), psoriasis and atherosclerosis. Hypothesis testing used mouse models with RA and confirmed that the inflammatory response spread is linked to neural crosstalk. The findings were published today in ScienceDaily.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
psychologytoday.com

Midlife Depression in Women

Middle-aged women (age 40-55) have been found to be at higher risk for depression. Part of it stems from the natural hormonal alterations of perimenopause and menopause. However, it tends to be about more than just hormone changes: Midlife can be a time marked with greater losses, like empty-nest syndrome, ailing and/or deceased parents, career changes, and a loss of former friendships, marital and love partnerships. Additionally, women in midlife have reported higher rates of pain and physical ailments.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

The Significance of Interoception

Although we are mostly unaware of internal bodily processes, such as our breathing, they can affect our perception, cognition, and emotions. The frisson device help us understand links between interoception and addiction, anxiety, and body image disorders. Experimental results directly support theories anchoring selfhood to interoceptive signals originating from internal...
MENTAL HEALTH
verywellhealth.com

Walking Pneumonia vs. Pneumonia: What Are the Differences?

The terms "walking pneumonia" and "pneumonia" are sometimes used interchangeably, but the two conditions are not quite the same. "Walking pneumonia" is a colloquial term that is used to describe milder cases of pneumonia. Also known as atypical pneumonia, walking pneumonia does not usually cause the symptoms of a high fever and a productive cough that often characterize pneumonia.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Blueberries can lower the risk of cardiovascular disease in postmenopausal women with high blood pressure

Consuming blueberries can lower the risk of cardiovascular disease in postmenopausal women with high blood pressure, according to new research by Colorado State University faculty member Sarah Ardanuy Johnson. Consumption of 22 grams of freeze dried highbush blueberry powder (equivalent to about 1 cup of fresh blueberries) mixed with water...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

108K+
Followers
10K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy