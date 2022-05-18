ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

U.S. Sen. Paul, Booker cruise to victory in Kentucky primary races

By Steve Bittenbender
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – As expected, Kentucky’s Republican incumbents in the U.S. House and Senate easily fended off their primary opponents in Tuesday’s primary election. U.S. Sen. Rand Paul received more than 315,000 votes, with 91.5 percent of the precincts reporting Tuesday night. He won more than 86% of the vote,...

