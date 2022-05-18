Kewanee's Central School to send 6 to IESA Class 3 track meet Friday

Six Central athletes will compete in the IESA Class 3 state track meet on Friday, May 20, and Saturday, May 21, at the EastSide Centre in East Peoria.

Eighth grader Anthony Padilla will run in the 110-meter hurdles.

Seventh grade girls competing at state are Dani Currier, 100 dash; Nolie Charlet, 800 run; Kolbie Cernovich, long jump; Jendayia Crowe, high jump; and Cernovich, Kalei Rice, Crowe and Currier, 400 relay.

Eighth-grade boys

IESA Class 3A sectional, Friday, May 13, at Sherrard

Team standings: 1st, Morrison 69. 2nd, Sherrard 56. 3rd, Mercer County 44. 4th, Logan 42. 5th, Rock Falls 40. 6th, Central 30. 7th (tie), Riverdale 24, Northbrook 34. 9th, Bureau Valley 21. 10th, United 18. 11th, Rockridge 15. 12th, Knoxville 8. 13th, Peru Parkside 6. 14th, LaSalle Lincoln 3.

100-meter dash: 15th, Reece Weir 13.49. 27th, Mikah Newton 17.61.

200 dash: 11th, Treshawn Jeffers 28.04. 15th, Logan Peed 28.86.

400 dash: 3rd, Anthony Padilla 56.83. 16th, Brayden Jones 1:07.10.

800 run: 16th, Jaime Radilla 2:56.97.

1600 run: 9th, Camden Murray 6:05.57. 11th, Kingston Peterson 6:21.07.

110 hurdles (30 inches): 1st, Padilla 16.38. 11th, Jones 19.89.

400 relay: 10th, Central (Abram Hicks, Griff Hicks, Radilla, Oswaldo Sanchez) 1:01.63.

800 relay: 2nd, Central (Jeffers, Padilla, Reece Weir, Peed) 1:46.98.

1600 relay: 4th, Central (Padilla, Felix Silva, Jason Rusk, Murray) 4:13.43.

Shot put: 5th, Airies Simmons 32-10. 17th, Sanchez 28-6 1/2.

Discus throw: 16th, Landon Weir 71-1 1/2. 23rd, Jack Anderson 49-7.

Long jump: 12th, Jeffers 15-9. 18th, Chance Desplinter 14-5 3/4.

Eighth-grade girls

Team standings: 1st, Logan 83. 2nd, Sherrard 73. 3rd, Riverdale 45. 4th, Rockridge 38. 5th, Peru Parkside 29. 6th, Rock Falls 27. 7th, Mercer County 26. 8th, Knoxville 21. 9th (tie), Monmouth United 14, Bureau Valley 14, Central 14. 12th, Morrison 7. 13th (tie), Northbrook 6, LaSalle Lincoln 6.

100-meter dash: 15th, Claire Taylor 15.12. 22nd, Alanna Williams 15.71.

200 dash: 10th, Taylor 31.52. 18th, Ra’Kiya Amos 34.26.

400 dash: 18th, Ava Laue 1:23.25.

800 run: 4th, Esmeralda Martinez 2:56.69.

1600 run: 6th, Martinez 6:35.26.

100 hurdles (30 inches): 2nd, Kendyl DeBlieck 18.42.

400 relay: 7th, Central (Williams, Laue, Martinez, Taylor) 1:01.23.

800 relay: 9th, Central (Amos, DeBlieck, Azucena Cabada, Gabby Hampton) 2:14.71.

1600 relay: 8th, Central (Hampton, Amos, Laue, Martinez) 5:29.34.

Shot put: 8th, London Currie 24-11. 19th, Kearstin Hamrick 18-10.

Long jump: 6th, DeBlieck 13-8 1/2.

Seventh-grade boys

Team standings: 1st, Riverdale 81. 2nd, Morrison 64. 3rd, Rock Falls 59. 4th, Mercer County 44. 5th, Logan 38. 6th, Central 36.5. 7th, Northbrook 16. 8th, Rockridge 15.5. 9th (tie), Peru Parkside 10, Bureau Valley 10. 11th, Monmouth United 8. 12th, Sherrard 7. 13th, LaSalle Lincoln 4.

100-meter dash: 6th, Joshua Dewonte 13.23.

400 dash: 13th, Jayden Copeland 1:09.77. 22nd, Ryker Maxon 1:24.75.

800 run: 7th, Marcos Torres 2:40.46. 18th, Jackson Price 3:04.13.

1600 run: 7th, Alex Ly 6:25.29.

110 hurdles (30 inches): 3rd, Ryon Miller 18.86. 10th, Price 21.26.

400 relay: 2nd, Central (Copeland, Dewonte, Carter Ensley, Dayvon Robinson) 52.72.

800 relay: 2nd, Central (Jesus DelToro, Miller, Price, Ly) 2:04.32.

1600 relay: 7th, Central (DelToro, Ly, Torres, Copeland) 4:48.63.

Shot put: 3rd, Gustavo Bermudez 29-11. 6th, Miller 28-7.

Discus throw: 14th, Bermudez 59-1.

High jump: 5th, Miller 4-7.

Long jump: 4th, Dewonte 16-1. 6th, Robinson 15-7.

Seventh-grade girls

Team standings: 1st, Riverdale 82.5. 2nd, Mercer County 80. 3rd, Central 69. 4th, Logan 57. 5th, Rockridge 52. 6th, Knoxville 17. 7th, Rock Falls 12. 8th, Morrison 10. 9th (tie), LaSalle Lincoln 8, Peru Parkside 8. 11th, Monmouth United 5. 12th (tie), Bureau Valley 1, Northbrook 1. 14th, Sherrard 0.5.

100-meter dash: 2nd, Danielle Jo Currier 14.00. 8th, Kolbie Cernovich 14.51.

200 dash: 3rd, Currier 28.60. 22nd, Alivia Anderson 33.38.

400 dash: 2nd, Jendayia Crowe 1:08.14.

800 run: 1st, Nolie Charlet 2:39.62.

100 hurdles (30 inches): 10th, Remy Hicks 20.74.

400 relay: 1st, Central (Cernovich, Kalei Rice, Crowe, Currier) 54.57.

800 relay: 8th, Central (Alivia Anderson, Leah Anderson, Macy Anderson, Kailey Shaw) 2:14.46.

Shot put: 6th, Kieryn Abernathy 23-3.

Discus throw: 3rd, Abernathy 69-11.

High jump: 2nd, Crowe 4-7.

Long jump: 2nd, Cernovich 14-7. 4th, Currier 14-0.

This article originally appeared on Star Courier: Kewanee's Central School to send 6 to IESA Class 3 track meet Friday