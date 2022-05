COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) -- South Carolina ranks in the top ten for a horrific crime: domestic violence deaths among women. Several crimes have rocked the Midlands and even the entire state within the last year. Just earlier this month, a grandmother and granddaughter were stabbed to death by someone police say is a family member. And earlier this year, a real estate agent in Florence County was shot and killed by her husband. The list goes on and on.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO