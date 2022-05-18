ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kewanee, IL

Kewanee Police Department officers, employees recognized for service

By Mike Helenthal, Star Courier
The Kewanee Police Department held its annual awards ceremony April 15.

Several officers and employees were recognized for going above and beyond their normal duties during 2021.

"The Kewanee Police Department prides itself on having well-trained and caring individuals as employees," Assistant Chief Stephen Kijanowski said in a press release.

  • Telecommunicator Jennifer Orvis received a life-saving award and meritorious service award.  In December of 2021, Jennifer provided life-saving instructions to a hesitant and emotional subject during an emergency call.  Jennifer was also recognized for her efforts in locating a suicidal subject during a call in December of 2021.
  • Telecommunicator Amber Dwyer received the Telecommunicator of the Year award for her excellent dedication and work ethic in 2021.
  • Officer James Mock and Officer Kellen Daniels received a meritorious service award. In March of 2021, James and Kellen responded to a call involving a person having a mental crisis.  Officer Mock and Officer Daniels spent several hours with the subject and were able to help get the subject to a mental health facility.  Officer Mock also received the Officer of the Year award for his outstanding dedication and service in 2021

