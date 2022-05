Typically when you think of gondolas you probably picture Venice, Italy with waterways, and light music playing. Well did you know you can get a similar experience in Indiana?. Old World Gondoliers in Indianapolis host gondola rides every summer. They host the gondola rides in the canal in downtown Indianapolis. They are officially back for their 2022 season too, so if you're planning a trip to Indianapolis soon, they'll make a great stop! Maybe you're thinking of proposing? Or maybe you just want to make a little romantic gesture for that special someone!

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 6 DAYS AGO