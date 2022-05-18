ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Mullin legislation would expunge Trump’s Jan. 6 impeachment

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Emily Brooks
WGN News
WGN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pqj17_0fi2q5Fv00

( The Hill ) – Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) is leading a resolution that aims to erase former President Trump’s second impeachment after the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack and repeats numerous arguments to cast doubt on the integrity of the 2020 election.

A copy of Mullin’s draft bill obtained by The Hill said that the incitement of insurrection impeachment charge “contains a subjective account of that which transpired at the Capitol on January 6, 2021” and “omits any discussion of the circumstances, unusual voting patterns, and  voting anomalies of the 2020 Presidential election itself.”

Mullin, a former mixed martial arts fighter, leaped into action to barricade doors to the House chamber during the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, making his move to erase Trump’s impeachment after the attack particularly notable.

In the several paragraphs the resolution spends addressing the 2020 election, it says that Trump won 18 of 19 so-called bellwether counties that have traditionally corresponded with the winner of the presidential election and that Trump won more votes than he did in 2016. It mentions voting rules changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic and recount efforts being “vociferously opposed” by officials in some states.

The fifth-term congressman is running for Senate in Oklahoma, as Sen. James Inhofe (R-Okla.) is retiring. Trump has not endorsed in that race, and Inhofe endorsed his former chief of staff Luke Holland.

Mullin is expected to introduce the bill on Wednesday. His office sent an email to House Republican congressional offices on Tuesday seeking support for the resolution, multiple GOP offices confirmed. The Daily Beast first reported Mullin’s planned introduction of the impeachment expungement proposal.

This is the second resolution from Mullin to expunge a Trump impeachment. He previously introduced a measure in March to expunge the Dec. 18, 2019, impeachment of Trump over his encouraging Ukraine to investigate the business dealings of Hunter Biden, the son of President Biden, while discussing military aid to Ukraine. That measure got co-sponsorship from seven Republicans, including Rep. Ronny Jackson (Texas), Rep. Barry Moore (Ala.) and Rep. Greg Steube (Fla.).

The Senate failed to reach the two-thirds majority required to convict Trump both times he was impeached.

The new resolution also takes issue with the process of the impeachment after Jan. 6, noting a lack of hearings and its hasty release. The fact that Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts did not preside over the Senate impeachment trial, it says, was “perfecting the entirety of the process as nothing more than an unconstitutional exercise in futility, moot, and fantastical political theater.”

Mullin declined to comment until after official introduction of the bill.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN News

Missing Markham woman found in vacant building

MARKHAM, Ill. — An elderly woman missing from her Markham home since last Sunday has been found.Markham police say search teams discovered Olga Gutierrez in the basement of a vacant home. She recently turned 84. Her family says she suffers from dementia. Officers found her at 5 a.m. Thursday. Officials said she  was lying on […]
MARKHAM, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronny Jackson
Person
Hunter Biden
Person
Markwayne Mullin
Person
Luke Holland
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impeachment#Senate Democrats#Expungement#Mixed Martial Arts#House
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WGN News

WGN News

20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy