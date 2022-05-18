ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK healthcare workers: how has the cost of living crisis affected your work?

By Guardian community team
 4 days ago
Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA

We would like to hear from healthcare workers in hospitals and the wider community – and those working in social care – about how the rising cost of living is affecting their work.

In what ways have you noticed the cost of living crisis is having an impact?

You can get in touch by filling in the form below or contact us via WhatsApp by clicking here or adding +44(0)7766780300. Your responses are secure as the form is encrypted and only the Guardian has access to your contributions.

One of our journalists will be in contact before we publish, so please do leave contact details.

If you’re having trouble using the form, click here. Read terms of service here and privacy policy here.

