STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) — More than 1100 students will join the ranks of UWSP Alumni this weekend. Two commencement ceremonies will be held this Saturday for the four different schools at the University. Director of Strategic Communications Nick Schulz says her department has worked all week to bring the events together on what is the best weekend of the year for the school.

STEVENS POINT, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO