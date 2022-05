Rochester, NY (WHAM) - After a round of strong thunderstorms this evening, we'll see a second chance for some rain by late Sunday morning. The second chance for rain will be along the actual cold front late Sunday morning through early Sunday afternoon. Due to the timing of the front on Sunday, severe weather isn't expected at this time, but a briefly strong thunderstorm is still possible. Rain amounts will be highly dependent on where the storms actually develop.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO