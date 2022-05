A short lived but powerful tornado caused an area of severe damage near Jamestown and Breese Thursday night. A storm system moved through the entire listening area both in the afternoon and the early evening on Thursday. Radar indicated debris was seen by the National Weather Service just after 6PM around Jamestown and a tornado warning was issued. At that time the storm cell was moving north at 50 miles per hour and heading toward Greenville. The tornado appeared to be short lived before spinning back up into the clouds, but listeners in the area reported several barns, silos and cattle barns damaged along Jamestown Road not far outside of Breese. Metal debris from the buildings was seen throughout many fields after the storm passed.

GREENVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO