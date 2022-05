Google needs to go hard or go home if it wants to make a real dent in the tablet and smartwatch fields. It’s no secret that Google is trying to reduce its dependence on ads by pushing ever further into hardware, including Pixel phones and earbuds, and its Google Nest smart home gear. At the same time, though, there are a couple of areas that the company has struggled to get any traction in: smartwatches and tablets. There hasn’t been a first-party Wear OS device, and Google’s most popular tablet was probably the decade-old Nexus 7.

ELECTRONICS ・ 10 HOURS AGO