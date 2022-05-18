Police identify suspect wanted after shooting, SWAT standoff in Dayton Wednesday

DAYTON — A shooting victim suffered serious injuries and resulted in an hours-long standoff at a Dayton apartment building that ended without an arrest Wednesday, according to Dayton police.

The incident was first reported as a shooting in the 1700 block of West Stewart Street around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday. The victim, who was not identified, was taken to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries, Dayton police Maj. Christopher Malson told News Center 7 Wednesday afternoon.

During the police investigation, homicide detectives acquired leads that led officers to an apartment on West Stewart Street where the suspected shooter was believed to be inside, Malson said.

Officers attempted to make contact with people inside the unit but didn’t receive a response, and later prompted a call for Dayton SWAT and the department’s Hostage Negotiation Team, Malson said.

After surrounding the apartment for over six hours, SWAT units determined the apartment was empty and ended the standoff without any arrests.

“We go off of the information that we have, that we develop on scene from individuals who were witnesses. One of the reasons SWAT and HNT are called out is for the ability to try to safely resolve the situation,” Malson said.

“We do err on the side of caution and bring the teams out in any situation we think they’ll be beneficial.”

Johnny Trigg Jr., 44, was identified as the suspected shooter, a Dayton police spokesperson said in a statement to News Center 7.

Trigg is described as 6-feet 1-inch tall, weighing 205 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is also believed to be armed.

Trigg and the victim are “known to each other” and have been involved in an argument for weeks, Malson said.

If you have information on Trigg’s whereabouts or details that can help investigators, you’re asked to call the Dayton police homicide unit at 937-333-1199, or 937-333-COPS, or report anonymous information to Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.

Johnny Trigg Jr. Contributed Photo/Dayton Police

