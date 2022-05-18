Florida Man Claims $1,000,000 On $20 Gold Rush Classic Lottery Scratch-Off

A Florida man has claimed a $1,000,000 lottery scratch-off win after stopping at a Publix location and going for the gold.

The Florida Lottery announced that Christopher Njenga, 55,of Jacksonville, claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Jacksonville District Office.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.00.

Njenga purchased his winning ticket from Publix, located at 7749 Normandy Boulevard in Jacksonville. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $20 game, GOLD RUSH LIMITED , launched in September 2021 and features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million! Additionally, this ticket is filled with over 33,000 prizes of $1,000 to $100,000! The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1.3 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2020-21.

