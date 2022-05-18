ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Worth, TX

Lake Worth police search for motorcyclist who threatened a driver with a gun

By Curt Lewis
 4 days ago

Lake Worth police are scouring North Texas for the motorcycle rider who threatened another driver with a gun in a possible road rage assault.

Investigators say the driver was extremely frightened for his life, to the extent that he threw up his hands and begged the motorcyclist not to shoot.

After getting word of this, officers spotted the motorcyclist on Loop 820 but he sped off and police had to break off the chase. But they have a pretty good photo of a shirtless man with tattooed arms riding the motorcycle with a yellow tank, similar to a tank of propane or helium strapped to the back.

Posted by Lake Worth Police Dept on Tuesday, May 17, 2022

