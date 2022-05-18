Man fatally shot in Arlington, gunman is still on the loose

A gunman is on the run in Arlington and the man he shot is dead.

Just after 6:00 p.m. Tuesday night Arlington Police say there was gunfire reported outside an extended stay hotel on South Cooper near Sublett.

Reports say a man named Mareon Robertson was found wounded and rushed to Medical City Arlington where he died on the operating table about three hours later

The shooter was long gone by the time police got there. They're saying the shooting was not random. But if the shooter and Robertson knew one another, but detectives are not saying how.

