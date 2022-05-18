ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Man fatally shot in Arlington, gunman is still on the loose

By Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ffC0J_0fi2i2K400

A gunman is on the run in Arlington and the man he shot is dead.

Just after 6:00 p.m. Tuesday night Arlington Police say there was gunfire reported outside an extended stay hotel on South Cooper near Sublett.

Reports say a man named Mareon Robertson was found wounded and rushed to Medical City Arlington where he died on the operating table about three hours later

The shooter was long gone by the time police got there. They're saying the shooting was not random. But if the shooter and Robertson knew one another, but detectives are not saying how.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 8

Mz. Scorpio
4d ago

Too Much Gun Violence In The World. This NEEDS TO CEASE !!!!! Sending Prayers And Condolences To The Families & Friends 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾

Reply
3
Real truth
4d ago

🫣🤔...... Section 8 housing ALL around that area. The liberal city council is wanting Arlington to be another Dallas🤬🤮

Reply(5)
4
Related
WFAA

Man dies after being shot repossessing car at Arlington apartment complex, police say

ARLINGTON, Texas — A man who was shot Monday while attempting to repossess a vehicle at an Arlington apartment complex died Thursday afternoon, police say. The man, 52, was shot at a complex south of Green Oaks Boulevard near Highway 360, police added. He reportedly was shot after showing up to the complex to repossess a vehicle, according to police. His name has not been released.
ARLINGTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Arrests Made in Connection to Arlington Shooting Death Outside of Motel

The Arlington Police Department has made three arrests in connection to the May 17 shooting death of a 19-year-old man outside of a motel. Homicide detectives obtained arrest warrants and took into custody 18-year-old Toby Garcia, 45-year-old James Capps and 17-year-old Joseph Garcia Wednesday afternoon. The incident stems from Tuesday...
ARLINGTON, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man dead and another injured at apartment home shooting

FORT WORTH, Texas - A man was killed and another man was critically injured after a shooting occurred at the Woodlands Apartment Homes. The shooting happened Thursday evening around 8:15 p.m. at 1060 Woodlands Circle on Fort Worth's Eastside. The Fort Worth Police Department say that when they arrived, they...
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Fatal Fort Worth shooting leads to SWAT situation, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — A fatal shooting at an apartment complex in Fort Worth led to a SWAT situation that lasted several hours, police said Friday morning. Fort Worth police said officers responded at 8:16 p.m. Thursday to 1060 Woodlands Circle, which is an apartment complex named The Woodlands Apartment Homes, on a shooting call. Police said a physical altercation in the parking lot led to an exchange of gunfire between multiple people. Two people were shot, according to police.
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Daily Fort Worth

One killed, while another victim shot and injured in Fort Worth shooting Thursday night, police

Fort Worth, TX – One person was shot to death, while another suffered gunshot injuries in the Thursday night shooting in Fort Worth, local authorities confirmed. According to the incident report, the shooting took place on the Fort Worth’s east side in the parking lot of an apartment complex located near Interstate 30 and East Loop 820 around 10 p.m.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

40-year-old woman found dead in vacant lot, Dallas police say

DALLAS — Dallas police are investigating following the death of a 40-year-old woman who was found in a vacant lot Wednesday morning, officials said. According to the Dallas Police Department (DPD), officers were called to the 5000 block of Mexicana Road after an unidentified woman was found unresponsive in a vacant lot. When Dallas Fire-Rescue arrived and the scene, they pronounced the victim dead from homicidal violence, police said.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Medical City Arlington
Daily Fort Worth

The Arlington car lot owner, who was shot on Monday while trying to reclaim a dealer loaner car, has died on Thursday, the suspect arrested and charged

Arlington, TX – The 31-year-old Brian Espy was arrested on Wednesday in Grand Prairie for shooting an Arlington car lot owner on Monday and charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of aggravated robbery. However, these charges are expected to be upgraded after the victim was taken off life support and pronounced dead on Thursday.
ARLINGTON, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 723 Havendon Circle

On May 21, 2022, at approximately 12:48 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call at 723 Havendon Circle. Upon arrival, they found the unknown adult male victim, lying in front of a residential driveway with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and pronounced the victim deceased at the scene. Since the unidentified victim did not have an identification card on his person, the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office will continue to work to positively identify him. The motive and circumstances surrounding this murder are under investigation.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 3015 E. Ledbetter Drive

On May 20, 2022, at 10:22 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call at 3015 E. Ledbetter Drive. Upon arrival, they found the unknown adult victim, lying near the front gate of the apartment complex with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and transported the victim to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries. Since the unidentified victim did not have an identification card on his person, the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office will continue to work to positively identify him. The motive and circumstances surrounding this murder are under investigation.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Suspect Search Prompts Lockout at Arlington Schools

Three schools were placed on lockout in Arlington this afternoon as police searched for a suspect in a recent violent incident. After several tense hours, three men were taken into custody. Maritza Bojanich was having lunch inside her Arlington home when she noticed three men run across her front yard....
ARLINGTON, TX
fox4news.com

Driver dies after crashing into light pole in Dallas

DALLAS - A driver was killed early Saturday morning after crashing into a light pole in the White Rock-area of Dallas. The wreck happened at about 2:30 a.m., near the intersection of Ferguson Road and Lakeland Drive. Responding officers found a vehicle that had crashed into a light pole. The...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Fort Worth police officer fired for excessive force

FORT WORTH, Texas — Graphic warning: The video released by the Fort Worth Police Department of the incident may be disturbing. The Fort Worth Police Department fired an officer Thursday after an investigation revealed he lied about using force against an arrested person. The officer, Mitchell Miller, had arrested...
FORT WORTH, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Plano woman arrested for alleged aggravated robbery against family members

A Plano woman was arrested last week on suspicion of aggravated robbery against her family. According to an incident report filed by the Plano Police Department, police arrested 32-year-old Lea Ann Oliver of Plano three days after she allegedly broke into her family's house on May 9. The report indicates...
PLANO, TX
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy