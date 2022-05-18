Northern Michigan wildfire 98% contained, DNR urges people to be cautious within area

(WWJ) -- The wildfire that ravaged Michigan's northeastern lower peninsula is now almost completely contained; however, danger still ensues.

The Blue Lakes Fire is now 98% contained, with the final estimate of the fire's size coming in at 2,516 acres, said the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

However, the DNR is still working to "connect remaining gaps in the containment line" and mop up within the fire area, which spans across Montmorency and Cheboygan counties.

People who enter this area are urged to be cautious.

“If you are in the area, stay on roads,” said Kerry Heckman, DNR fire public information officer. “There may be hot spots or snags, which are trees that can fall over without warning. There may be smoke, and fire crews will still be working in the area.”

It's not necessarily a cause for alarm if you do see smoke, and it's to be expected.

A burned log and ashes remain following the Blue Lakes Fire. Photo credit Michigan Department of Natural Resources

On Tuesday, a total of 28 DNR firefighters and two emergency medical technicians were on fire duty, including sawyers cutting down dangerous trees and hand crews working on fire cleanup.

The fire, reported at 12:40 p.m. Friday, was caused by a May 11 lightning strike which smoldered for several days before it ignited nearby leaves, grass and brush.

DNR firefighters and cooperating agencies have been working since Friday to contain this fire.

Map showing updated fire coverage Photo credit Michigan Department of Natural Resources

DNR spokesman Tim Webb said at the time 70 people are battling the blaze from various agencies.

Thirteen people had to be evacuated from a hunting camp at Black River Ranch, northeast of Gaylord, after 12 structures -- seven residential and five outbuildings -- were threatened by the wildfire.

However, only one structure was lost, said Webb; it was either a shed or an outbuilding behind a home.

Only one injury was reported and that was one DNR firefighter who twisted a knee, but no other people were hurt.

Heckman warned that some areas in the state forest could have "snags" or standing, burnt out trees that could be dangerous; she urged campers to avoid those sites.

Several road closures were in place due to the unpredictable nature of wildfires. All have since reopened.

Fire danger remains high in northern Michigan. Due to increased fire risk, the DNR has not conducted prescribed burns and has not issued any burn permits. Before any open burning, check Michigan.gov/BurnPermit and get fire safety tips at Michigan.gov/PreventWildfires