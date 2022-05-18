Man, 19, sentenced for hit-and-run that injured woman

OREGON — On May 17 at approximately 6:38 p.m. deputies along with Lynn-Scott-Rock Fire/EMS personnel responded to the intersection of Chicago Avenue and Maple Street in Davis Junction for a two-vehicle accident with injuries. After investigation, it was determined that a blue 2017 Toyota Tacoma being driving by Robert Hoovler, 66, of Davis Junction, was traveling westbound on Chicago Avenue approaching Maple Street. At that time, a black 2008 Mercedes-Benz S550, being driven by Stephanie Smith, 43, of Rockford, failed to yield the right of way while traveling north on Maple Street through the intersection. The Toyota struck the Mercedes-Benz on the passenger side causing disabling damage to both vehicles. Hoovler and a single occupant of the Tacoma were uninjured. Smith and single occupant of the Mercedes-Benz were transported to a nearby hospital for suspected minor injuries. Smith was issued a citation for failure to yield at an intersection and given a return court date.

OGLE COUNTY, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO