Grand Rapids, MI

Man, 19, sentenced for hit-and-run that injured woman

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - A 23-month prison sentence has been handed down to a 19-year-old accused...

Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Rockford, IL
Rockford, IL
Two Persons Sent to the Hospital Following Two Vehicle Crash

On Tuesday May 17 Ogle County Deputies along with the Lynn-Scott Rock Fire/Ems personnel responded to the intersection of Chicago Avenue and Maple Street in Davis Junction for a two vehicle accident with injuries. After investigation, it was determined that a Toyota Tacoma being driving by 66-year-old Robert Hoovler of...
DAVIS JUNCTION, IL
At least two detained after graduation shooting

The Kent County Sheriff's Department says at least two people are in police custody in connection to the shooting outside East Kentwood High School Thursday night. The incident happened after a graduation ceremony for Crossroads Alternative High School. Deputies worked with Michigan State Police and Livonia Police to perform a...
KENT COUNTY, MI
Beloit Police arrest teen in ski mask, pointing gun

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police said they have apprehended a 16-year-old who was seen wearing a ski mask, pointing a gun at another person on Wednesday. According to police, officers were called to the 1300 block of Porter Avenue around 3:06 p.m. There, they met with a witness who said the teen was standing […]
BELOIT, WI
MSP: Motorcyclist hurt in Newaygo County crash

WILCOX TOWNSHIP (WOOD-AM) - Michigan State Police say a 29-year-old motorcyclist from Rothbury suffered serious injuries after getting hit by a vehicle in Newaygo County's Wilcox Township. Troopers say it happened after the driver, a 47-year-old woman from Scottville, crossed the center line of 1 Mile Road. She was not...
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI
One person shot Thursday evening; police at scene

A 38-year-old man was shot about 6:15 p.m. Thursday at Lakewood Estates, 7171 W. 60th St., Davenport, just off Interstate 280. The shooting happened during a “verbal altercation,” police said in a news release. Officers found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the shoulder, the release...
DAVENPORT, IA
Drug charge filed against Kalamazoo man who jumped U.S. 131

DORR (WOOD-AM) - A misdemeanor drug charge has been filed against a Kalamazoo man who jumped a freeway with his car. The vehicle flew over U.S. 131 near Dorr back in January. Court documents say Chandler Cockerham had cocaine in his system at the time of the incident. He's been charged with operating a vehicle with the presence of a controlled substance.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Rockford Scanner™: Police Chase in Rock County, 2 Detained

A little bit ago there was a police chase in Rock County. Police stopped the alleged suspects at the Stop n Go near Racine. Police took 2 people into custody, at gunpoint. No other information at this time. If you have any information:. RockfordScanner@Gmail.com. a scene,. Snap a photo or...
ROCKFORD, IL
Rockford Scanner™: Vehicle Reported To Have Crashed into A Building

Sources are reporting a bad accident on the West side. Initial reports are saying a vehicle has crashed into a building. Extrication was requested, but was cancelled. Multiple injuries are being reported. Avoid the area. UPDATE: After we posted this, sources said:. It was across the street from dollar general...
ROCKFORD, IL
Lansing police seek 2 in stealing vehicle with child inside

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for two in connection with the theft of a vehicle with a child inside, a collision with police cruisers and a police pursuit. According to authorities, the woman in the photos above stole a 2020 Kia Rio in Lansing Wednesday. The child has been located safety and the vehicle has been recovered following a collision.
LANSING, MI
Ogle County Sheriff’s Report: May 17-19

OREGON — On May 17 at approximately 6:38 p.m. deputies along with Lynn-Scott-Rock Fire/EMS personnel responded to the intersection of Chicago Avenue and Maple Street in Davis Junction for a two-vehicle accident with injuries. After investigation, it was determined that a blue 2017 Toyota Tacoma being driving by Robert Hoovler, 66, of Davis Junction, was traveling westbound on Chicago Avenue approaching Maple Street. At that time, a black 2008 Mercedes-Benz S550, being driven by Stephanie Smith, 43, of Rockford, failed to yield the right of way while traveling north on Maple Street through the intersection. The Toyota struck the Mercedes-Benz on the passenger side causing disabling damage to both vehicles. Hoovler and a single occupant of the Tacoma were uninjured. Smith and single occupant of the Mercedes-Benz were transported to a nearby hospital for suspected minor injuries. Smith was issued a citation for failure to yield at an intersection and given a return court date.
OGLE COUNTY, IL

