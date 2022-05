A fun new and easy way to eat cheesecake, these Easy Cherry Cheesecake Cups are stuffed with cherry cheesecake filling and covered in a sweet glaze. Cheesecake is one of my weaknesses. I make it six ways from Sunday! These Easy Cherry Cheesecake Cups are the perfect handheld way to eat your cheesecake. When you are craving some cheesecake but don't want all the work - this is for you! Wrapped in crescent dough sheets and then drizzled with a powdered sugar glaze, you can't just stop at one. Who can resist tasty and easy? If you don't want to whip up a whole cheesecake then this Easy Cherry Cheesecake Cup recipe is just what you need!

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO