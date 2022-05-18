ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler, PA

No One Injured In Rt. 422 Rollover Crash

By Tyler Friel
wisr680.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo one was injured in a rollover crash Tuesday night on Route 422 in Summit Township. The one vehicle...

www.wisr680.com

wisr680.com

One Hurt in Butler Township Crash

A local woman is recovering following an accident last week in Butler Township. According to Butler Township Police, 29-year-old Joshua Space of Butler was driving south on Route 8 last Sunday just before 4 p.m. Space’s vehicle allegedly traveled left of center and struck two other vehicles that were stopped...
BUTLER, PA
explore venango

Franklin Man Injured in Three-Vehicle Crash on Route 322

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man was injured in a three-vehicle crash that occurred on Tuesday afternoon on Route 322. According to Franklin-based State Police, the accident happened around 3:16 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17, near the intersection of Route 322 and Astral Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.
FRANKLIN, PA
wisr680.com

Authorities Continue Investigation into Lawrence County Case

Authorities are investigating a recent incident where a Lawrence County resident claimed that they fell victim to a case of fraud. According to State Police, a Slippery Rock Township resident reported that they were defrauded of approximately $650 around April 19th of this year. Officials did not say how the...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
WDTV

Multi-vehicle wreck shuts down part of I-79

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A multi-vehicle wreck shut down part of Interstate 79 in Monongalia County. The crash happened around noon Saturday near mile marker 153. Officials say as many as five vehicles were involved. While EMS crews responded to the scene, it’s unclear if anyone was injured. As...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Tractor-trailer catches fire in Springdale; businesses damaged

A tractor-trailer hauling a load of coffee up Pittsburgh Street in Springdale caught fire Saturday afternoon, causing its front tires to blow out and damage nearby businesses. No injuries were reported. The incident happened about 1:40 p.m., according to Springdale police. Traffic on the street was rerouted on three blocks...
SPRINGDALE, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Helicopter transports one to hospital after motorcycle crash

CRANBERRY — One person was transported by helicopter from the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle Friday evening. The crash occurred around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Unionville Road and Progress Avenue. According to dispatch, a portion of Unionville Road was closed following the...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
WDTV

VIDEO: I-79 in Mon. Co. reopens following rollover crash

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - UPDATE (2:10 p.m.) All lanes of I-79 have since reopened. A truck flipped at mile marker 153 and has one lane northbound and one lane southbound shut down, according to a 5 News reporter. The truck is currently blocking the left lane southbound. The right lane...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
NewsBreak
Public Safety
explore venango

Police Release Details on DUI Crash in Cornplanter Township

CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police have released the details of a recent DUI crash in Cornplanter Township. According to a report released on Thursday, troopers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Grandview Road, Cornplanter Township, Venango County, on Sunday, April 10, around 10:49 a.m., after receiving a report of a one-vehicle accident.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
WSPY NEWS

Man who died in car versus bicycle crash identified

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who died in a car versus bicycle crash Tuesday night as 25-year-old Clayton Dubbs, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The crash happened just after 8:30 on Shabbona Grove Road, south of Waterman. Police say 21-year-old Cade N. Bauer, of Waterman, was driving east on Shabbona Grove Road. Dubbs was also eastbound when the crash happened. The sheriff's office notes that Dubbs was riding in the middle of the lane and did not have any reflective clothing or a helmet on after dark. There were also no reflective lights on the bicycle.
DEKALB COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

