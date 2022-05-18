ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, ME

Nokomis Star Cooper Flagg Gets Full Scholarship Offer From Duke

By Kid
Z107.3
Z107.3
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When people think of Nokomis Regional High School in Newport, the first thing that comes to mind is the very high standard of the musicians in their jazz program over the years, but one freshman is putting hoops on the map too. After leading Nokomis to a 21-1 record,...

z1073.com

Comments / 0

Related
WPFO

Wilton man to compete in first-ever fling golf tournament

PORTLAND (WGME) – This weekend will feature the first ever national fling golf tournament in Delaware. There will be athletes from 16 states and Canada competing, including Wilton native Mike Derusha, who's been playing fling golf for several years and can't wait to compete against some of the world's top fling golfers.
WILTON, ME
lcnme.com

Gator’s Brings Florida Barbecue to Damariscotta

Christian “Chris” Grant grew up in Florida and started making his own barbecue sauce when he was young, before he even started cooking the food. “I worked the opposite way,” Grant said. “I started making barbecue sauce young and then started doing the barbecues.”. Grant is...
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Newport, ME
Local
Maine Sports
State
Florida State
Maine State
Maine College Basketball
Local
Maine College Sports
Maine State
Maine Basketball
WPFO

Oxford Casino 10 years later: Has the bet paid off?

OXFORD, ME (WGME) -- Next month will mark 10 years since the Oxford Casino first opened its doors. The state's second casino was approved by voters in 2010, with the facility officially taking its first bets in the summer of 2012. When first proposed, there were promises of new jobs,...
wabi.tv

‘Like catching a unicorn,’ Hampden man reels in rare fish

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - It’s like catching a unicorn. That’s how a Hampden man described his haul on a recent fishing expedition. Last Friday Michael Treworgy was fishing for Tarpon in Florida. After an unlucky start to the day - they were running low on bait. That’s around...
HAMPDEN, ME
Z107.3

This Easy Maine Hike Features An Emerald Green Swimming Hole

Need to beat the summer heat? This beautiful emerald green swimming hole is just an easy hike away. Rattlesnake Pool and Flume in Stow, Maine has become a popular summer spot to cool off. The hike on the Stone House Property is easy, with only slight elevation changes. The trail is well traveled and marked, but hikers should choose appropriate footwear for the terrain. Rattlesnake Flume is the first destination you'll arrive at. The gorge is 15-feet deep, featuring a mix of shallow and deep pools, as well as a small waterfall. After, continue up the trail to Rattlesnake Pool. The pool is about 18-feet deep and a beautiful shade of emerald green. The water is breathtakingly cold, literally. After a dip in the pool, the trail continues up Blueberry Mountain. Near the summit the trail gets steep, but it's worth the extra effort. From the top, it's mountains as far as the eye can see. It would make for a beautiful fall foliage peeping location.
BANGOR, ME
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carmelo Anthony
Person
Carlos Boozer
94.3 WCYY

Timber Lounge in Portland, Maine Unveils Their New Plush Space

At the end of the March, Timber Steakhouse announced that there were planning on ditching the steakhouse concept and rebranding as a plush bourbon bar with some light eats. After a short renovation, Timber has done as they promised, rebranding themselves as the Timber Bourbon Bar and Lounge and unveiling a new interior and exterior place that seems perfect for a drink or two.
PORTLAND, ME
Down East

Maine News You May Have Missed

Freshman Cooper Flagg led the Nokomis Regional High School boys’ basketball team to its first state championship, and ESPN ranked him the third-best prospect in the country for the 2025 college recruiting class. Bangor. Stephen King took some flak on Twitter for an easy salmon recipe he posted, which...
NEWPORT, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#Montverde Academy#The Duke Blue Devils#Espn
Q97.9

Is This Tree at the Hannaford in Biddeford, Maine the New Auburn Walmart Pole?

The parking lot pole at the Walmart in Auburn, Maine is infamous. If you're from Maine, frequently visit Maine, just moved to Maine or even know people in Maine, then odds are you're very familiar with the legend of the infamous pole in the Walmart parking lot in Auburn. No matter what the head cheeses at Walmart do and no matter what color they paint the pole, it's like there's some outer space gravitational pull that vehicles can't fight off and they're immediately sucked into the pole.
AUBURN, ME
Z107.3

Waterfront Concerts Will Be Going Cashless This Summer

Call it a "Sign o' The Times", because when the concert season starts next month, plastic, and phones are king. Yep, that's right, Waterfront Concerts and the Maine Savings Amphitheatre, are making the switch. All sales inside the venue will no longer accept cash as payment. This includes ALL sales,...
BANGOR, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NECN

Parts of Maine Could See Heat That Breaks Records Dating Back Over a Century

While much of Maine, especially on the coast, will stay temperate or cool this weekend, parts of southwestern Maine are expected to hit temperatures in the high 80s and 90s. Donny Dumont, a warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Gray, Maine, which also has parts of New Hampshire, including Concord, in its coverage area, believes on Saturday a record in that city dating back to the late 1800s might be broken, though the Sunday record might be more difficult to surpass there.
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

Want to Get Lobster Baked With the Maine Cabin Masters?

You would never guess, but those Maine Cabin Masters are at it again. However, this time it's not a build. This one is a little bit more on the leisurely side. How cool is this? Maine's popular builders will be hosting a lobster bake series at The Woodshed in Manchester to celebrate, well, all things Maine Cabin Masters. The dates are July 10, August 21, and September 11. They will all be held at the Manchester establishment. The Woodshed was an easy venue choice for the Masters, considering they run it at their official headquarters, the Kennebec Cabinet Company.
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

Z107.3

Brewer, ME
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Z107.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy