WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER: Atlanta could hit 90 degrees for the 1st time this year

February 15, 2022 Atlanta: Atlanta police Lt. Ralph Woolfolk.(Homicide Commander) (right on phone) works the scene as the Fulton D.A.Õs officer members (right-background) and an APD uniform officer (left) wait. A man died after being shot outside a downtown Atlanta apartment building Tuesday morning, Feb. 15, 2022. The victim was found about 4:40 a.m. in the area of Hunnicutt Street and Centennial Olympic Park Drive, according to Atlanta police Lt. Ralph Woolfolk. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Investigators are still working to determine what led to the deadly shooting, Woolfolk told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from the scene. ÒWe are still in the early stages of the investigation,Ó the homicide unit commander said. ÒWeÕve done a substantial amount of work here on scene, but we still have a lot of work to do here.Ó While the victim has not been identified, police believe he was about 50 years old. It was not clear if he was a resident of the Centennial Place Apartments community, which sprawls several city blocks near the Georgia Tech campus. Investigators believe the victim argued with someone before the shooting, Woolfolk said. They recovered ballistic evidence from the scene, as well as other undisclosed items Woolfolk said could become evidence. Police have not identified a suspect, and anyone with information is asked to come forward. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

ATLANTA, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO