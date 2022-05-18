ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlsbad, NM

Students helping fill local jobs

By Dale Janway
Carlsbad Current-Argus
 4 days ago

Carlsbad’s employees are working with youth to help fill some vacancies.

More than 100 students attended the Workforce Strong job fair May 10 at Carlsbad High School. According to a press release, nearly 50 youth left with a job for the summer. There were also 14 employers in attendance.

This program was developed through a partnership between the New Mexico Workforce Connection, Carlsbad Municipal Schools, New Mexico Restaurant Association, Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce, and the Departments of Workforce Solutions and Tourism.

Recent youth programs offered four-day training to students who participated. They learned interview prep skills, resume’ development and labor law. Employers also participated in a discussion with the Department of Workforce Solutions on the advantages of hiring youth.

We strongly support all efforts to help connect employees and employers. Another effective tool in the past has been to hold job fairs specifically aimed at seniors and retirees. We look forward to more similar programs in the future.

We’ve received girls track results from the state meet. Amber Bradley finished 2nd in the pole vault while senior Kennedy Johns finished 5th. Gracie Eckles finished sixth in the long jump, while Brynlee Daughtry finished 6th in the 100 meter hurdles.

According to the team’s coaching staff, every running event that the girls ran was a personal best. This included the 4X400, the sprint medley relay, and the 4X800 relay. The time of 10:39 was a school record. Mikayla Jefferson’s 5:53 was a personal best in the meet as was Brynlee Daughtry’s 51.13 in the 300 meter hurdles.

Carlsbad is in the news again due to population growth. A May 13 article in the Washington Post mentioned our community as one of several locations around the country seeing rapid population growth. The article specifically mentions Carlsbad’s recent school expansions and plans for additional growth, if needed.

There’s also a great article in the ABA Banking Journal that discusses the role local banks play in the oil and gas industry. Reporter Evan Sparks addresses issues related to possibly federal policy change that could impact both banks and investors. He interviewed a number of Carlsbad residents in researching the topic. Check the article out at https://bankingjournal.aba.com/2022/05/when-climate-risk-comes-home/.

Chevron, who holds its regional office in Carlsbad, is doing its part to support fighting New Mexico wildfires. The company recently donated $250,000 to assist with statewide efforts to support residents and communities across the state impacted by this historically massive wildfire season.

