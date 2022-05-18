ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Labcorp Receives Emergency Use Authorization for First Non-Prescription At-Home Collection Kit for Combined COVID-19, Flu and RSV Detection

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBURLINGTON, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Labcorp (NYSE: LH), a leading global life sciences company, today announced the receipt of Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a combined at-home collection kit available that simultaneously detects COVID-19, influenza A/B and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), a common but contagious...

Comments / 13

Rikki Teater
4d ago

hmmmm so now they have a combined kit after they already stated that the yest kits couldn't tell the difference between covid and the flu....this is getting ridiculous....get over it....its not going anyplace

Julianne Jaz
3d ago

USING PCR TESTS IS FRAUD. They. were NEVER intended for determining whether or not one has an infectious disease. The original creator of the PCR test, Kary Mullis (who won a Nobel Prize in Chemistry for developing the PCR test) was adamant this is a tool as part of a manufacturing process and CANNOT DIAGNOSE ANYTHING. MORE FRAUD, MORE SCAM, MORE HOAX!! Period.

Vic N Denise Ledesma
3d ago

So what. Did we test every year for other Covid viruses? nope. Get sick stay home , if care is needed see your MD. Like we always have

#Labcorp#Rsv#Covid#Lh
