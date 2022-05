Paris Police responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of Hubbard St at 11:08 A.M. on May 19, 2022. When officers arrived, they found an 18- year – old man lying in the road that had been shot multiple times. The victim was transported to PRMC for treatment but the condition of the victim has not been released. Witnesses reported seeing two black men running from the scene just after the shooting. The male juvenile suspect has been identified but not located. The investigation continues.

PARIS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO