ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aberdeen, SD

Six athletes to watch at Thursday's Region 1B track and field meet in Britton

By Trent Abrego, Aberdeen News
American News
American News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FZ7OO_0fi2YtI200

Aberdeen Christian, Aberdeen Roncalli and other local teams will be in action at Thursday's Region 1B track and field meet at Britton.

The competition offers a last chance to qualify for the state meet, which is May 26-28 in Sioux Falls. To advance, athletes and relay teams must be in the top 24 of Class B events by the end of the week.

Other schools competing Thursday include Britton-Hecla, Frederick Area, Langford Area, Leola, Northwestern, Tri-State and Warner.

Here are some of the top athletes to watch at the meet.

Morgan Fiedler, Roncalli

Roncalli senior Morgan Fiedler will enter the region meet as a threat both on the track and in field events.

Fiedler has second-fastest region times in the girls 100- and 200-meter dashes. The fastest times belong to Jessica Boekelheide of Northwestern.

Statewide in Class B, Fiedler holds the fourth-fastest qualifying time in the 100 and seventh-best in the 200.

Fiedler is also strong in the long and triple jump. She will be coming off first-place finishes in both events at the Northeast Conference meet.

A the NEC meet, Fiedler jumped a season-best distance of 34' 11.25 in the triple jump, beating Groton Area's Aspen Johnson, who had a distance of 32' 11.50.

Fiedler has the second-longest triple jump in Class B this spring and is tied for the third-longest leap in the long jump.

Morgan Navratil of Tri-State is also a threat in the long and triple jumps. She owns the second-longest triple jump in Region 1B with a distance of 32' 0.5 and the second-best long jump with a distance of 14' 11.75.

Fiedler has been a member of Roncalli's 400- and 800-meter relay teams this season. in the 400 relay, she and teammates Ella Ulmer, Jaidyn Feickert and Ava Hanson have won the event at the Milbank Valley Queen Cheese Invite and the Twighlight/Legion Relays. That team owns the second-fastest time in Region 1B, behind Northwestern.

In the 800 relay, Fiedler has been a part of a team made up of Ulmer, Feickert and Paige Schmidt, which most recently took first at a meet in Ipswich.

Jessica Boekelheide, Northwestern

Perhaps the biggest challenger to Fiedler in the girls track events is Boekelheide.

She enters the meet with the fastest times in Region 1B in the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes. At the Lake Region Conference meet, she swept those events.

Boekelheide owns the third-best Class B time in the 100, third-best in the 200 and second-best in the 400.

The senior from Northwestern is also a part of the 400- and 1,600-meter relay teams.

In the 400 relay, she's teamed up with Payton Grandpre, Ashley Haven and Ella Haven. That team's best time of 52.64 seconds is the best in the region, just ahead of Roncalli's 52.74.

Ella Haven, Ella Boekelheide, Ashley Haven and Jessica Boekelheide have the fastest 1,600 relay time in the region, again just ahead of Roncalli.

Ella Boekelheide, Northwestern

Ella Boekelheide, an eighth-grader for Northwestern, will certainly be advancing to the Class B state meet, and probably in more than just one event.

The eighth-grader has the fastest time in the girls 3,200-meter run in Class B at 11:32.17. That's more than 10 seconds faster than anybody else.

Boekelheide also has qualifying marks for the 1,600 meter (first) and the 800-meter (seventh). And she's part of the Wildcats' 800-meter relay team, which has the third-best time in the class this spring.

Jayden Munroe, Roncalli

Jayden Munroe will enter the meet as a double threat in both track and field events.

On the track, he has the best 1B time in the boys 200-meter dash at 23.24 seconds. That's also the fourth-best Class B time in the state. The top mark is owned by Jovi Wolf of Chester Area at 21.93 seconds.

In the triple jump, Munroe leads the region with a distance of 41' 8.25. That's third best in the state. Rylan McDonnell of Wall and Hank Kraft of Timber Lake both have jumps of 42' 6.

In the long jump, Munroe owns the second-best distance in the region at 19' 9.5. That's behind Aberdeen Christian's Abe Kretchman, who has jumped 20' 7.25.

Kaleb Foltz, Tri-State

With the top time in Class B in the boys 800-meter dash, Tri-State sophomore Kaleb Foltz will look to continue his success.

His best time was at the Laker Invitation II in Minnesota, where he ran 2:01.89.

In the 400-meter dash, Foltz has the fifth-best time in the region.

He is also a part of the 1,600-meter relay squad with teammates Dominick Anderson, Jakobe Anderson and Grayson Madsen. They have the seventh-best time in Class B.

Foltz is a member of the medley relay team, which involves legs of 200, 200, 400 and 800 meters. Tri-State's time of 3:47.03 is best in the state. The same athletes comprise the 1,600-meter relay team, which has the second-best time in the region behind Frederick Area's team of Mason Hinz, Stephen Achen, Brayden Sumption and Johnathan Bretsch.

The Tri-State cooperative includes schools from Rosholt; Fairmount, N.D.; and Campbell-Tintah, Minn.

Colton Spitzer, Leola

Colton Spitzer will enter the region meet as a favorite in both the boys shot put and discus. The senior from Leola owns the best region distances in both events.

In the shot put, Spitzer's personal best came at the Lake Region Conference meet last week where he threw 47' 9.5. He owns the 12th-best discus throw and the 10th-best shot put effort in Class B this spring. He won shot put at the Patriot Invitational, Eureka Legion Meet and the Lake Region Conference Meet.

Comments / 0

Related
kelo.com

Sioux Falls extends operations for storm debris drop off sites

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Sioux Falls continues to clean up from last week’s storm. Effective Monday May 23, the City of Sioux Falls will adjust operations for debris drop off sites established to assist people with clean-up efforts following the May 12, storm. The drop-off site located...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Frosty weather makes a reappearance this weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re not quite done with frosty nights across KELOLAND. Just because we’re in the month of May doesn’t mean that we’re completely in the clear when it comes to chilly weather. May is typically a month where we begin to...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Fisherman catches catfish that sets new South Dakota record

UNION COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A fisherman recently made the catch of a lifetime in southeast South Dakota. Ethan Evink of Hospers, Iowa caught a massive flathead catfish in the Missouri River in Union County, according to Game, Fish and Parks officials. The fish came in at 51.5 inches along with a girth of 32.5 inches - and weighed a whopping 67 pounds, 8 ounces.
UNION COUNTY, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Leola, SD
Aberdeen, SD
Sports
State
Minnesota State
Sioux Falls, SD
Sports
City
Sioux Falls, SD
City
Britton, SD
City
Aberdeen, SD
City
Rosholt, SD
Britton, SD
Sports
tsln.com

Derecho delivers tough blow to farming operations

For people across eastern South Dakota and Minnesota, the May 12 storm that lasted 20 to 30 minutes with a wall of wind and debris turned their worlds upside down. Near Colton, South Dakota, 61-year-old Wendy Lape of Wentworth was driving with her husband when the storm hit. A chunk of wood came through a window of their vehicle and struck Lape. She was taken to a hospital, where she later died from her injuries.
MINNESOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Saturday Boredom Busters: May 21st

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Check out the new works of art on display in downtown Sioux Falls as part of the 19th annual SculptureWalk. A record 67 sculptures are featured in front of shops and restaurants along the streets of downtown this year. The exhibit has also expanded into the Cathedral District. This year’s lineup features ten artists new to SculptureWalk.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Track Events#Northwestern#Warner#Nec
KELOLAND TV

Stormy tonight; Tender plants may need to be covered this weekend: Storm Center PM Update – Thursday, May 19

Cloud cover will continue to increase across KELOLAND, as a warm front will be followed by a cold front. Winds have picked up as a result. A strong south wind is warming Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND through the 70s into the 80s. The NW winds are holding temperatures in the 70s in western South Dakota. Rain showers are increasing from west to east.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

New starter homes now $300k and up

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Spring Parade of Homes continues this weekend, showcasing the work of home builders all over the Sioux Empire. While there are plenty of extravagant homes to explore on the tour, the typical starter homes on the parade this year are much different than in years past.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Builders show off skills during Parade of Homes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Parade of Homes got its start in 1961 with eleven homes. This spring, 40 properties are part of the parade. Multi-million dollar homes are no stranger to the Parade of Homes. “Some of our past work has kind of built up to this...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
KELOLAND TV

Lawmaker expects more nursing home closures

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Bryan Breitling’s first job out of college was a nursing home administrator more than 30 years ago. Now the healthcare administrator and Republican state Senator from Miller says the industry continues to take care of people in need but funding has become more of a challenge alongside more national regulations that have raised costs.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

Will the Greatest Show on Earth Return to South Dakota?

"The circus is coming, the circus is coming!" Well, maybe. The Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus is getting the act back together. Well, almost all of it. The last time we saw the Ringling big top was in 2017 when the show came to an end after 140 years. Slumping ticket sales forced the show to close leaving hundreds without work.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kiwaradio.com

Two Taken To Sanford Sheldon After Accident South Of Town

Sheldon, Iowa — One man from Ashton and one from Manilla, Iowa were both taken to the hospital after an accident Friday south of Sheldon. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s office, at about 2:30 p.m., 49-year-old Shane Peterson of Ashton was driving a 2016 Freightliner Pacer northbound on Highway 60, four miles south of Sheldon. They tell us that 27-year-old William Hollinger of Manilla, Iowa, was driving a 2004 GMC Sierra pickup on 360th Street. He had stopped for the stop sign at Highway 60 and then attempted to cross Highway 60 and the two struck, according to the sheriff’s office.
SHELDON, IA
nwestiowa.com

On track for recovery

GEORGE—Rain didn’t stop a crowd from gathering at Rapid Speedway in Rock Rapids on the last Saturday in April to support George fire chief Bill Sprock and his family in the wake of Bill’s recent amputation surgery. The amputation of the lower portion of Bill’s right leg,...
GEORGE, IA
KELOLAND TV

Wish granted for a 3-year-old cancer patient

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Since 1984, Make A Wish South Dakota and Montana has granted more than 22-hundred wishes. A 3-year-old Sioux Falls boy had his wish granted by the organization Thursday. A small wish that’s been a year in the making. “It’s amazing to see the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Sioux City Journal

Life can be a drag at the 6th annual SUX Pride festival

When Joe McCulley looks into a mirror these days, he sees an unusual sight. "I have eyebrows," he said with mock astonishment. "They may be puny but I have 'em. Usually, the eyebrows go down the drain along with my whiskers." Well, don't get too use to McCulley's unexpected upper...
SIOUX CITY, IA
American News

American News

348
Followers
1K+
Post
62K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Aberdeen, SD from Aberdeen News.

 http://aberdeennews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy