Dynatrace: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) _ Dynatrace Inc. (DT) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $929,000.

The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 17 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The software intellegence company posted revenue of $252.6 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $247.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $52.5 million, or 18 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $929.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, Dynatrace expects its per-share earnings to range from 17 cents to 18 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $261 million to $263.5 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Dynatrace expects full-year earnings in the range of 74 cents to 77 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.16 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DT