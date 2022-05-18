Triumph Group: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BERWYN, Pa. (AP) _ Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $10.6 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Berwyn, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, were 39 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 41 cents per share.

The aircraft supplier posted revenue of $386.7 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $412.6 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $42.8 million, or 66 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.46 billion.

Triumph Group expects full-year earnings to be 40 cents to 60 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TGI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TGI