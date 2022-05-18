Target: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ Target Corp. (TGT) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $1.01 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Minneapolis-based company said it had net income of $2.16. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.19 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3 per share.

The retailer posted revenue of $25.17 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $24.53 billion.

