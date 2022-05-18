ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

What to know before getting your car wrapped

By RONALD MONTOYA
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AW5FO_0fi2XKnk00
This photo provided by Edmunds shows a car wrap being installed on a Tesla Model 3. The job to apply this metallic light blue vinyl cost about $3,700 at a shop in Southern California. This included parts, labor and an optional ceramic coating for added durability. (Scott Jacobs/Courtesy of Edmunds via AP)

Wrapping a vehicle in vinyl to alter its look was once the domain of show cars, luxury and exotics but has now gone mainstream as part of a growing multibillion-dollar industry.

A car wrap is a series of vinyl decals that allows an owner to change the look of a vehicle without the long-term commitment of a traditional paint job. Think of it as a temporary tattoo for your car. Wrapping differs from a paint job in that the decals can be removed later with no impact on the existing paint, assuming the wrap was maintained correctly.

The designs include standard glossy colors, gradient colors, matte finishes, chrome metallic colors, company logos and full-on illustrations. The only limits are your imagination — and your budget. The Edmunds experts have gone through this process with a vehicle and discuss the pros and cons of getting your car wrapped.

A PRISTINE SURFACE IS NEEDED

Some people might think that a wrap can be used to breathe life into an older car or one with a bad paint job, but that isn’t the case. Sure, it’ll cover up the unsightly paint, but if the vehicle has any scratches, paint imperfections or door dings, they will be quite noticeable on the newly wrapped surface. Additionally, if the paint has started to flake or oxidize, the decals will have a hard time adhering to it. Many shops will advise customers to repair any scratches or dents before wrapping the vehicle.

COSTS CAN VARY

The act of applying an auto wrap is fairly labor-intensive, so the shop will determine the price based on the size of the vehicle, the complexity of the installation, and the materials of the wrap itself.

The cost can range from $2,000 for a smaller vehicle with a common color, such as matte black, and upward of $10,000 on a high-end vehicle like a Bentley or Lamborghini. The vinyl shop needs to be extra careful with those vehicles, and the body panels tend to be more complicated to remove.

Chrome or metallic finishes fall somewhere in between and tend to be on the more expensive side due to the higher cost of the materials and the intricacies involved in the installation. Chrome wraps can turn dull when they’re overheated or overstretched. Expect to pay roughly $6,500 to $8,000 for a chrome wrap.

INSTALLATION PROCEDURE

First, the shop will wash and detail the vehicle with a clay bar to remove any contaminants from the surface of the paint. Some installers use a solution of isopropyl alcohol to clean the paint and then use compressed air to blow off any remaining dirt particles.

Next, the shop will remove the bumper covers, headlights and taillights so that the installer can place the wrap as close to the edges of the body panels as possible. If a customer doesn’t feel comfortable with the shop taking the car apart, the installer will skip that step and use a scalpel-like tool to cut the vinyl around lights and grilles.

The installer will then apply the vinyl to the vehicle body. A heat gun is often used to make the decal more pliable, so it can properly adhere to the shape of the vehicle. Complex wrap designs will require additional vinyl layers. Finally, the installer will use a soft felt squeegee to remove any lingering air pockets.

The entire process can take a few days to complete. If you want the doorjambs — the inner body-colored part of your doors — to match, it can easily take an extra day or so since the area has numerous crevices. Often the doors need to be taken apart before being wrapped, which can add to the labor required and cost.

HOW LONG DO THEY LAST?

A properly maintained car wrap can last up to five years. However, the more a car wrap is exposed to the elements, the shorter it will survive. Excessive sun exposure can dry out the vinyl wrap, making it difficult to remove and significantly shortening its lifespan. Some shops will offer to apply a nano-ceramic coating on the finished wrap, for an added fee, to give it greater UV resistance and prevent minor scratches.

Avoid parking your wrapped vehicle in the street and exposing it to road salts and extreme temperatures. Similarly, you’ll want to steer clear of automatic car washes, and instead use a microfiber towel to keep the wrap clean.

EDMUNDS SAYS: When the time comes to sell your car, or if you want to go back to the car’s original color, you can take it back to the shop to get the wrap removed. If the wrap has retained its structural integrity, removal can be as easy as pulling off a Band-Aid. But if it’s been baked in and comes apart, expect to pay about $2,500 for the added labor.

_____

This story was provided to The Associated Press by the automotive website Edmunds. Ronald Montoya is a senior consumer advice editor at Edmunds. Follow Ronald on Twitter

Comments / 35

Diesel Demon
4d ago

I spent $80 on a tailgate wrap that I put it on my tailgate for my son to help spread awareness for non verbal autism but was worth every penny.

Reply(1)
15
Don T. Spamme
4d ago

who's got that much throw away money? if you've got a business and want to advertise, that's one thing. but just for the heck it? no thanks

Reply
13
Emperor x Time
2d ago

Does this make your car TRANSGENDER?? YOU may want to identify as a Corvette 454 but your actually a GREMLIN in disguise!?! If you don't laught at this then you're DEAD like the Biden Administration BA ZING!!!

Reply
10
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tattoo
CarBuzz.com

Ford's Latest Move Spells The End For Dealerships As We Know Them

It's safe to say we've all (hopefully) learned something from the pandemic - whether that be about looking out for our fellow man or, in this case, about the auto industry. Ford has indeed learned something from the pandemic, realizing the dealership model is starting to feel pretty outdated. That's...
CARS
WXYZ

Hybrid and electric car owners furious about new taxes

Gas prices are on the rise, so you may be thinking an electric car or hybrid may be the answer. But what many drivers don't know is that in many states you may have to pay an extra tax on that earth-friendly car. A growing number of owners of these...
KENTUCKY STATE
New York Post

1 in 4 delivery drivers admit to hooking up in their trucks, survey finds

They give the full package deal. A new survey discovered shocking and racy details about the lives of couriers, including that one in four delivery drivers have hooked up with someone while on the job. Conducted by Circuit, a route-planning app for drivers, the survey polled 564 drivers, a group...
AGRICULTURE
electrek.co

Here are the best electric bikes you can buy at every price level in May 2022

Here at Electrek, we have spent countless hours performing detailed hands-on testing of hundreds of electric bicycles. This dedication to real world e-bike testing has helped us find the best electric bikes on the market for just about any budget. Below you’ll see some of the top e-bikes we’ve tested...
BICYCLES
CarBuzz.com

New Chevy Corvette ZR1 Secrets Emerge And There's A Lot To Like

In the motoring world, a great foundation often leads to spectacular results. To be more specific, when the base car in a model range is as good as the Chevrolet Stingray Coupe, it lays the groundwork for something even more special. With its naturally-aspirated flat-plane crank V8, the new Corvette Z06 sounds beastly as it revs to well over 8,000 rpm. It's a palpable step up from the base Corvette. But this 670-horsepower Corvette is merely a stepping stone to the upcoming C8 Corvette ZR1. Now, exclusive details have emerged regarding this red-hot Corvette model.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Car Theft Expert: How to Make Your Car Unattractive to Thieves

Car theft is a scary situation. In an ever-changing and evolving world, it’s hard to know what you should or shouldn’t do to protect your car from thieves. Whether they’re after only what’s inside or the whole car itself, proper precautions are necessary to prevent theft. If you can’t park your car inside, you’re at risk essentially wherever you are. Thankfully, Reader’s Digest compiled a list of an expert’s observations on what car thieves look for so you can make your best effort to protect your car from getting stolen!
CARS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

907K+
Followers
442K+
Post
407M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy