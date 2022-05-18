Shoe Carnival: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) _ Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL) on Wednesday reported net income of $26.9 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Evansville, Indiana-based company said it had net income of 95 cents.

The footwear retailer posted revenue of $317.5 million in the period.

Shoe Carnival expects full-year earnings to be $3.95 to $4.15 per share.

