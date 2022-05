MANCHESTER, Iowa (KCRG) - Two juveniles were hurt when they were involved in an all-terrain vehicle crash on Saturday, according to state officials. At around 12:33 p.m., the Iowa State Patrol was sent to a report of an ATV crash in the 1300 block of 220th Street, located west of Manchester in Delaware County. Troopers believe that the ATV was traveling west on a piece of property nearby, rolling and injuring the driver and the passenger. Both of the victims were under the age of 18.

