Montgomery County, MD

Another mailbox break-in reported in Montgomery County; part of growing trend

By 7News Staff
WJLA
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSILVER SPRING, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County Police are warning about the rise of mailbox break-ins. Take a look at the photo below of the postal box that thieves hit in just the past few days....

wjla.com

CBS Baltimore

Suspect In Reisterstown Road Shooting Arrested

GARRISON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police have arrested 30-year-old Joseph Carter in connection with the Friday afternoon shooting in the 9600 block of Reisterstown Road. Officers were called to the area around 3 p.m. on Friday where they found a man suffering from a single gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital where they are currently listed in critical by stable condition. Baltimore County Police say that through the course of their investigation they were able to identify Carter as the suspect responsible for the incident. He is charged with attempted murder and is currently being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center without bail. Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Metropolitan Police Department Officer Fired Upon In Impound Parking Lot, Arrests Made

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Metropolitan Police Department Special Police Officer is reporting that someone shot at him when he encountered trespassers on a temporary impound parking lot Tuesday, according to authorities. The officer said the encounter took place on a Metropolitan Police Department impound lot located in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, police said. The officer told investigators that he encountered multiple people. He said he was fired upon after he questioned them, according to authorities. The officer returned fire. No one was injured by the flying bullets, police said. The Metropolitan Police Department arrested two teenagers following the exchange of gunfire, according to authorities. The Anne Arundel County Police Department made two arrests too, according to a police spokesman. Anne Arundel County officers detained a 16-year-old boy. They charged him with the possession of drugs with the intention to distribute them and possession of a handgun, police said. The handgun charge is unrelated to the incident at the impound parking lot, according to authorities. Additionally, county officers arrested an 18-year-old man. A fifth person is suspected to be involved and could soon face charges, county officials said. Metropolitan Police Department officers are investigating the incident.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Teenager among 3 shot Friday evening in Baltimore

A teenager was among three people shot early Friday evening in Baltimore, police said. City police said officers were called around 6:02 p.m. Friday to the 1600 block of Normal Avenue, where a 20-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy were shot. Police said the two victims were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Smart Car Crossed Over Center Lane In Crash That Killed One In Baltimore County: Police

The driver of a smart car that crossed over the center line and struck oncoming traffic in Baltimore County has died, authorities say. Paul Roberts, 55, was traveling north in a 2009 Daimler smart car, when the car crossed into the southbound lane and struck a 1996 Chevrolet Tahoe on York Road near Coachmans Way around 6:15 p.m., Wednesday, May 18, say Baltimore County Police.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
WJLA

Student allegedly brings replica 9mm airsoft gun to Charles County high school

WALDORF, Md. (7News) — A student allegedly brought a replica gun to a Charles County high school Friday morning. School administrators at Thomas Stone High School learned that a student was possibly in possession of what appeared to be a handgun at 8:53 a.m. The school resource officer located the student and found a replica 9mm airsoft gun on him. The replica gun resembles a semi-automatic firearm.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Two Dead, 1 Critical In Head-On Collision In Fairfax

Two men were dead and a woman was in critical condition following a head-on crash on Interstate 495 on Tuesday, May 17, authorities said. A Mazda 3 collided with a Buick Encore near the Chain Bridge Road exit in Fairfax, causing the Buick to burst into flames after the impact, Virginia State Police said.
FAIRFAX, VA

