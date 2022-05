CHICAGO (CBS) -- The man in custody for a mass shooting on the Near North Side has a criminal record and was wanted on an arrest warrant at the time of the shooting.Charges are pending against the 21-year-old suspect Friday night. CBS 2 is not identifying him because he has not yet been charged, but police knew all about him.A warrant had been issued for his arrest on Jan. 4 of this year for previous gun charges. According to court records, he failed to appear in court for four counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.Police have said the...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO