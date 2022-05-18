Colin Cowherd Predicts the NFL Standings For the 2022 Season
Watch Colin Cowherd predict the NFL standings for all 32 teams with the NFL Draft having already gone down and free agency reaching its climax.
Check out the video above as Colin details why he's leaving the Cowboys, Packers, and 49ers out of his postseason field.
Here is Colin's standings prediction as follows:
NFC East
1. Philadelphia Eagles
2. Washington Commanders
3. Dallas Cowboys
4. New York Giants
NFC North
1. Minnesota Vikings
2. Green Bay Packers
3. Chicago Bears
4. Detroit Lions
NFC South
1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2. New Orleans Saints
3. Carolina Panthers
4. Atlanta Falcons
NFC West
1. Los Angeles Rams
2. Arizona Cardinals
3. San Francisco 49ers
4. Seattle Seahawks
AFC East
1. Buffalo Bills
2. Miami Dolphins
3. New England Patriots
4. New York Jets
AFC North
1. Cincinnati Bengals
2. Pittsburgh Steelers
3. Baltimore Ravens
4. Cleveland Browns
AFC South
1. Indianapolis Colts
2. Tennessee Titans
3. Houston Texans
4. Jacksonville Jaguars
AFC West
1. Denver Broncos
2. Kansas City Chiefs
3. Los Angeles Chargers
4. Las Vegas Raiders
