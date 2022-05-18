ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Colin Cowherd Predicts the NFL Standings For the 2022 Season

By Wil Leitner
FOX Sports Radio
FOX Sports Radio
 4 days ago

Watch Colin Cowherd predict the NFL standings for all 32 teams with the NFL Draft having already gone down and free agency reaching its climax.

Check out the video above as Colin details why he's leaving the Cowboys, Packers, and 49ers out of his postseason field.

Here is Colin's standings prediction as follows:

NFC East

1. Philadelphia Eagles

2. Washington Commanders

3. Dallas Cowboys

4. New York Giants

NFC North

1. Minnesota Vikings

2. Green Bay Packers

3. Chicago Bears

4. Detroit Lions

NFC South

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2. New Orleans Saints

3. Carolina Panthers

4. Atlanta Falcons

NFC West

1. Los Angeles Rams

2. Arizona Cardinals

3. San Francisco 49ers

4. Seattle Seahawks

AFC East

1. Buffalo Bills

2. Miami Dolphins

3. New England Patriots

4. New York Jets

AFC North

1. Cincinnati Bengals

2. Pittsburgh Steelers

3. Baltimore Ravens

4. Cleveland Browns

AFC South

1. Indianapolis Colts

2. Tennessee Titans

3. Houston Texans

4. Jacksonville Jaguars

AFC West

1. Denver Broncos

2. Kansas City Chiefs

3. Los Angeles Chargers

4. Las Vegas Raiders

Check out the FULL segments above.

Washington State
Colin Kaepernick
Person
Colin Cowherd
Person
Kevin Durant
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Sports Radio

FOX Sports Radio

