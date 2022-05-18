ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hollywood, CA

Woody Harrelson urges people to get ‘higher’ as he opens cannabis dispensary

By Nika Shakhnazarova
 4 days ago

Woody Harrelson is living the high life.

The beloved actor took the plunge and opened his very own cannabis dispensary in West Hollywood, Calif., on Friday.

The pot-loving star has long been vocal in his support of the legalization of marijuana and industrial hemp, way before it gained traction and caught the eye of government officials.

Harrelson founded the dispensary — named The Woods WeHo — alongside Erba Markets founder Devon Wheeler. The pair worked with comedian Bill Maher, Jay Handal, and designer Thomas Schoos to bring the store to life.

The legal cannabis apothecary will also include a consumption lounge in its backyard.

The actor made his latest business venture official with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on the streets of West Hollywood. The get-together was attended by the city’s mayor, Lauren Meister, and the head of the city’s Chamber of Commerce, Genevieve Morrill.

“Hopefully, we’ve added more beauty and more good times here. Hopefully, we can make the West Hollywood Citizens a little bit higher. It’s the greatest day that I’ve had in a long time,” the three-time Academy Award nominee said at the ceremony, according to WeHo Times .

The Woods is one of 16 cannabis consumption lounges that will be licensed in West Hollywood, Eater LA reports.

Mayor Lauren Meister, Woody Harrelson, and Councilmember Lindsey Horvath cut the ribbon at “The Woods” opening day on May 13, 2022, in West Hollywood, California.
Getty Images for The Woods
Guests attend “The Woods” opening day on May 13, 2022, in West Hollywood, California.
Getty Images for The Woods

In fact, his outspoken activism was kickstarted after he was arrested in 1996 for planting hemp seeds in protest of a Kentucky state law that put marijuana and industrial hemp into the same category.

Harrelson said he would continue to support legalization of cannabis on a federal level and legal reforms, especially for those imprisoned on cannabis charges.

The exterior of “The Woods” dispensary in West Hollywood, California.
Getty Images for The Woods
Products at “The Woods” opening day on May 13, 2022, in West Hollywood, California.
Getty Images for The Woods
The interior of “The Woods” dispensary in West Hollywood, California.
Getty Images for The Woods

“If advocacy means shooting my mouth off, then I’m going to continue to do that,” he told High Times . “It’s absurd … To me, if you’re not hurting someone else or their property, you should be able to do whatever the hell you want.”

“The government tries to say, ‘We’re going to put you in jail,’ which they have done for so many years, ‘because you like marijuana.’ That’s pretty absurd and I think it’s pretty much of an overreach,” he added.

Laura Harrelson and Woody Harrelson attend “The Woods” opening day on May 13, 2022, in West Hollywood, California.
Getty Images for The Woods
Woody Harrelson, Mayor Lauren Meister and Steve Guttenberg attend “The Woods” opening day on May 13, 2022, in West Hollywood, California.
Getty Images for The Woods
Woody Harrelson, Bill Maher, Devon Wheeler and Jay Handal attend “The Woods” opening day on May 13, 2022, in West Hollywood, California.
Getty Images for The Woods

