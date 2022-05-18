ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

‘Her playfulness is infectious’: meet the 12-year-old behind 2022’s most beguiling album

By Shaad D'Souza
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZdkSG_0fi2LVYJ00
Unique chemistry … Sam Gendel and Antonia Cytrynowicz.

Sam Gendel and Antonia Cytrynowicz are two of experimental pop music’s most unlikely creative partners. Gendel, 35, is the Los Angeles saxophonist who has lent his talents to records by Vampire Weekend, Maggie Rogers and Perfume Genius, all while maintaining a prolific solo practice that’s among the most appealingly unpredictable in modern jazz. Cytrynowicz is a classic multi-hyphenate – a singer-songwriter who produces her own tracks on GarageBand, dancer, visual artist and actor who’s also a fan of classic 70s rock bands like Rush and Bread. She’s also 12.

In reality, the pair are a natural fit. They’ve known each other for a while now – Cytrynowicz is the younger sister of Gendel’s partner, Marcella. Their debut album together, Live a Little, is the product of a little under an hour’s worth of recording at Gendel’s studio, Cytrynowicz conjuring melodies and lyrics in the moment as Gendel played saxophone, guitar and a few other instruments: the resulting record sounds a little like if FKA twigs tried to reinterpret long-lost jazz standards. “We got to do that really vulnerable, intimate thing of improvising together,” Gendel recalls. He shaped the recordings as lightly as possible, “trying to keep the spirit of what it was intact, all the way to the end.”

Zooming from a sparse white kitchen in Los Angeles, Gendel and Cytrynowicz are a comically proportioned pair – him tall and lanky, his calm gesticulations in contrast to the almost cosmic metaphors he uses to describe music; her, diminutive, shy and a little mischievous-seeming. As Cytrynowicz describes why she likes Gendel’s music – “I like that it’s very chill, it’s very visual, you picture things in your mind when you listen to it” – and her own writing process, he looks on admiringly. Cytrynowicz credits her musician sister with inspiring her to make music. She used to write lyrics in her notebook and record them into GarageBand, a process that she says she finds difficult now. “I think about it too much and I race. I just don’t like it any more – I prefer to improvise.”

Live a Little is remarkable not because it was made by a kid, but because it’s so good – warm and mercurial, there’s an intense mystery to Cytrynowicz’s lyrics which unfold with the cadence of a dream: “Sometimes I feel like / Running up a hill / Not knowing what is there / But just thinking …”

The pair didn’t exchange ideas before recording, other than Cytrynowicz noting that she “wanted the overall mood to be melancholic,” Gendel recalls. But they didn’t really need to – Gendel is a seasoned collaborator known for work with artists like oddball bassist Sam Wilkes and indie producer Blake Mills, and found that Cytrynowicz was as keyed in as any of those seasoned pros. “Her playfulness is infectious for someone like me,” he says, “who just always wants to be playing in whatever way with any idea.”

“Infectious playfulness” has been a constant of Gendel’s career. He began playing saxophone in the school band, and was introduced to the music of avant garde jazz legends like Rahsaan Roland Kirk by his parents. After studying jazz at the University of Southern California, he fell in with a crowd of innovative, casually adventurous young musicians, among them Wilkes and drummer Louis Cole.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sVO4q_0fi2LVYJ00
Gendel and Cytrynowicz at work in the studio. Photograph: Marcella Cytrynowicz

In 2017, Gendel began releasing music under his own name, and, since then, new projects have come thick and fast: 2018’s Wilkes collaboration Music for Saxofone & Bass Guitar, and its 2021 sequel, Music for Saxofone & Bass Guitar More Songs; 2020’s reinterpreted standards album Satin Doll, and the saxophone-free, almost-R&B record DRM; and, most notably, last year’s Fresh Bread, a 52-song album of beats, sketches, and vibe pieces that – almost – encompasses everything Gendel does. It’s the most exciting, immersive project of his career, and a nightmare to slot into a modern musical landscape. Does he ever feel the need to taxonomise his work into jazz songs, rap songs, R&B songs, and so on?

“The jazz thing – I don’t even know how to speak to that any more,” he says, sounding exasperated. “People use ‘jazz’ just in the weirdest way, that I just can’t relate.” He describes his approach to releasing music as “kind of a spring … kind of how nature operates”. He acknowledges his debt to the history of jazz, but concludes: “I don’t know what I do.”

A collaborator like Cytrynowicz, then, who works with what Gendel says is an uncommonly free-ranging sense of creativity, is perfect for someone looking to elude categorisation. “She’s just not in any box at all, there’s just not a box,” he says. Throughout our conversation, he describes the recording of Live a Little as something totally synergistic – the kind of thing where, in an instant, they were “just buzzing”.

You can feel their unique chemistry and drive for pure creativity in the finished product. It’s a testament to the wit and ease with which both artists make music – a refreshingly nonlinear approach that’s about just taking an idea and putting it into the world without fanfare or fuss. Gendel sums it up neatly: “I’m really just trying to have fun and take the ideas that come and make them real, as much as possible.”

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Perfume Genius
The Guardian

Elizabeth Rose obituary

My daughter, Elizabeth Rose, who has died aged 33 from the effects of Crohn’s disease, was a talented artist and curator and disability advocate who documented her illness on social media. Elizabeth developed Crohn’s in her teenage years and thereafter led an extraordinary artistic life, despite the steady progression...
OBITUARIES
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz Music#Pop Music#Modern Jazz#Rush And Bread#Live A Little
The Guardian

Trump isn’t out there with a gun, but he’s enabled this war against black people

Last weekend, just as I finished a live performance in California of Four Questions, the Grammy award-winning jazz collaboration for which I provided spoken words, word reached me about the racist killing of 10 people as they shopped in Buffalo, New York. I try never to be surprised by evil and never paralysed by despair. Instead, my immediate reaction was “here we go again”, with the horror, the suffering and then the now familiar routine of rhetorical gestures and superficial posturing.
POTUS
The Guardian

Switching PGA courses after mob rampage a success for all bar Trump

The violent scenes at the US Capitol last year led to the PGA taking its major tournament away from former president’s Bedminster course and awarding it to Southern Hills. The horrors associated with a violent mob rampaging around the US Capitol last year meant a subsequent decision relating to a golf tournament barely registered. Donald Trump’s Bedminster golf course had been announced as the 2022 US PGA Championship’s host venue in 2014. With Trump caught in the middle of the Capitol storm, the PGA of America changed its plan, and Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma was the beneficiary at short notice.
TULSA, OK
The Guardian

Russia-Ukraine war: what we know on day 86 of the invasion

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said the Donbas, where Russia is now concentrating its main effort, has been “completely destroyed”. “There’s hell, and that’s not an exaggeration,” he said in his nightly address. “The bombing and shelling of other cities, the air and missile strikes of the Russian army – all this is not just hostilities during the war.”
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
Daily Mail

'Maybe you should Wikipedia me': Katy Perry reacts hilariously to an American Idol contestant who awkwardly links her to a John Mayer song - as they seem unaware the musicians dated

Katy Perry reacted quite hilariously to a Top 11 contestant on American Idol during a unique song challenge on Monday night's episode. Each of the remaining contestants were given a song to perform by each judge - Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan - with the singer selecting one and then tasked with guessing which judge picked that song for him or her.
MUSIC
The Guardian

The Guardian

284K+
Followers
72K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy