FOX 2 - GAYLORD, Mich. (AP) -- At least 40 people were injured and one person killed when a tornado struck northern Michigan Friday. Munson Healthcare spokesman Brian Lawson said Friday that he had no details about the person who was killed or the conditions of those who were hurt by the tornado that rushed through Gaylord, a city of about 4,200 roughly 230 miles northwest of Detroit at around 3:45 p.m.

GAYLORD, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO