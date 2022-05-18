Ziegler: Manufacturing Opportunities in Draft was Exciting

Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler said heading this year's draft and manufacturing opportunities through trades was exciting.

Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler did some handling of trading during the 2022 NFL Draft to garner to their needs.

Ziegler made the trades to give themselves some flexibility.

“Yeah, we made the trade where we added the extra fifth-round pick and we thought that was going to give us some flexibility,” Ziegler said at the post-draft press conference. “It was either going to give us another swing in the fifth round or give us some flexibility to move around the board.”

That pick helped in the trade with the Minnesota Vikings which saw the Raiders send No. 126 and No. 227 picks to the Vikings for No. 122 and No. 250.

“It ended up we were able to use that extra pick and have some flexibility to get back into the fourth round,” Ziegler said. “Those are exciting opportunities when you feel like you've manufactured an opportunity to, again, improve the team or go get a player that you want.”

The player they drafted by bumping up?

Running back Zamir White out of Georgia.

“Overall it was a cool experience,” Ziegler said. “It was a lot of fun to get in there and have an opportunity to be with (Coach) Josh (McDaniels) and kind of head it up together and make some trades, and again, add some players that you were excited to add. Overall it was cool to go through it. We'll improve it, but we had a lot of fun.”

