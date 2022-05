If you’re a Costco member, you can currently cash in on sales for a variety of Apple online services. The big-box retailer has discounted subscriptions for Apple Arcade, Apple News Plus, and Apple TV Plus (via MacRumors). The going rate for a year of Apple TV Plus or Apple Arcade is usually $49.99, but either one is currently available through Costco for $44.99. A year of Apple News Plus would usually cost $119.99 when purchased on a month-to-month basis directly from Apple, but Costco has discounted that same subscription to just $89.99.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO