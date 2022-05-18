Win a Bud-N-Boil Crawfish Boil For Up To 6 People

If you're willing to roll the dice and cruise despite ongoing COVID-19 concerns, they're offering some incredible deals when you leave from the Port of New Orleans!. I've personally only cruised twice. Once out of New Orleans with Carnival and once out of Miami with Norwegian. Both were great experiences! However, once you've cruised with Carnival, just know that you're going to get frequent marketing emails. BTW, if I sound like I'm complaining, I'm not! Especially because I just opened one this week that had deals starting at $50 per person for an interior room!

