Florida State

WATCH: SpaceX launches 53 new Starlink satellites from Florida

By Athina Morris
WFLA
 4 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — SpaceX launched another batch of satellites into space on Wednesday morning

The Falcon 9 rocket blasted off from the Kennedy Space Center at 6:59 a.m.

The rocket is carrying 53 Starlink satellites.

Study finds Florida fish on drugs

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A study out of South Florida has revealed many fish in the Sunshine State are on drugs. According to WPEC, dozens of pharmaceuticals have been found in fish blood and tissue. Scientists say the numbers are alarming. "We found pharmaceuticals everywhere and there was...
FLORIDA STATE
