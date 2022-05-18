WATCH: SpaceX launches 53 new Starlink satellites from Florida
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — SpaceX launched another batch of satellites into space on Wednesday morning
The Falcon 9 rocket blasted off from the Kennedy Space Center at 6:59 a.m.
The rocket is carrying 53 Starlink satellites.
You can watch the launch in the video player above.
