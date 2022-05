Click here to read the full article. Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie as well as host Ryan Seacrest are all expected to be back on American Idol next season. ABC renewed the reality signing contest earlier this month for its sixth season on the network and the 21st season overall. ABC Upfront 2022: Deadline’s Complete Coverage Although the Disney-owned network didn’t reveal whether the foursome would be back, ABC Entertainment President Craig Erwich told Deadline that he believes they will be. “We expect the host to come back. I thought the chemistry that solidified among them this season was amazing and we’re...

TV SHOWS ・ 5 DAYS AGO