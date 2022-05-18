ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Farming Today with KRVN, May 18, 2022

By NTV News
NebraskaTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN, Neb. — Bryce Doeschot with KRVN has a look at...

nebraska.tv

Comments / 0

Related
NebraskaTV

CCC-Hastings president stepping down

HASTINGS, Neb. — The president of Central Community College (CCC) in Hastings is stepping down. CCC officials said Dr. Jerry Wallace will become the president of Danville Community College in Virginia. Wallace has served as the Hastings Campus president since May 2019. Prior to his arrival, he served as...
HASTINGS, NE
NebraskaTV

Huskers blank Mean Green, set to face OK State in next regional showdown

STILLWATER, Okla. — Behind senior pitchers Olivia Ferrell and Courtney Wallace, the Nebraska softball team (41-14) picked up the win in game one of the NCAA Stillwater Regional over North Texas, 3-0 Friday night. Olivia Ferrell and Courtney Wallace combined for the shutout in the circle. Ferrell (20-6) earned...
STILLWATER, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Industry
Local
Nebraska Business
Lincoln, NE
Industry
City
Lincoln, NE
State
Nebraska State
Lincoln, NE
Business
NebraskaTV

Grand Island launches new citizen engagement mobile app

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The City of Grand Island has launched a new app aimed at improving customer service and encouraging citizens to interact with their city. Residents will be able to submit service requests on the fly from their smartphones or on the web using Grand Island Connect! Users can also access important city information regarding events, alerts and more.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

NSAA state track & field: field winners take center stage on C-D Day 1

OMAHA, Neb. — Five jumpers, one vaulter, two throwers, one distance runner, and one relay team showed out for the NTV viewing area Friday in the first day of the Class C and D track and field state championships from Omaha. Ella Gardner (Superior) and Teagan Gonsior (Fullerton) swept...
OMAHA, NE
NebraskaTV

Parents learn alongside their kids at community minded school

GRAND ISLAND, Neb — The school year comes to a close with parents learning alongside kids at a Grand Island school that’s all about community. As students “ooh” and “ahh” watching colorful bubbles, it’s not magic but science, and Lincoln Elementary has found the right formula to connect with parents.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Hastings woman pleads guilty to charges related to theft from cars at Nebraska State Fair

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Hastings woman charged with stealing from multiple cars at the Nebraska State Fair last year has pled guilty to multiple charges. According to Hall County District Court records, on Thursday, Savannah Masters, 35, pled guilty to theft by receiving stolen property ($1,500 to $4,999), operating a vehicle to avoid arrest, theft by receiving stolen property ($501 to $1,499), obstructing a police officer and four counts of theft by receiving stolen property ($0 to $500).
HASTINGS, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beef#Soybean Cyst Nematode#Krvn#Fox#Scn
NebraskaTV

York County Crime Stoppers: police investigating attempted bank robbery

YORK, Neb. — Police are investigating after a man attempted to rob a bank Thursday afternoon in York, according to York County Crime Stoppers. They said a man was seen on surveillance video entering Cornerstone Bank North, 1730 North Lincoln Avenue, just before 5 p.m. and left the property with an undisclosed amount of money.
YORK COUNTY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy