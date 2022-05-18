Farming Today with KRVN, May 18, 2022

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Hastings woman charged with stealing from multiple cars at the Nebraska State Fair last year has pled guilty to multiple charges. According to Hall County District Court records, on Thursday, Savannah Masters, 35, pled guilty to theft by receiving stolen property ($1,500 to $4,999), operating a vehicle to avoid arrest, theft by receiving stolen property ($501 to $1,499), obstructing a police officer and four counts of theft by receiving stolen property ($0 to $500).
