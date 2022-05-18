ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somers Point, NJ

City honors volunteers for years of dedication

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOMERS POINT — City Council honored multiple members of the city’s all-volunteer firefighting force and its auxiliary May 12. “The ladies and gentlemen that are being honored tonight for their service, from 60 years all the way down to 10 years, is a significant dedication to the city and I wanted...

seaislenews.com

Mayor’s Message: May 19

I would like to thank everyone who participated in this year’s Community Day activities on May 7. Even though it was a rather stormy day, many people placed bids during the Municipal Bicycle Auction and attended our gathering inside the Community Lodge, where City officials and representatives from local civic organizations answered questions and distributed literature and giveaways.
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
downbeach.com

Longport honors retiring police officer

LONGPORT – The Board of Commissioners Wednesday, May 18 honored a longtime employee of the Longport Police Department who retired this year. Mayor Nicholas Russo and the commissioners honored Christopher F. Ricciotti, who worked for the Borough of Longport for 32 years, first as a dispatcher and then as a police officer for 22 years, with a proclamation naming May 18 at Christopher F. Ricciotti Day in Longport.
LONGPORT, NJ
Somers Point, NJ
Government
City
Somers Point, NJ
trentondaily.com

Trenton Fire Department Honors First African American FireFighter

The Trenton Fire Department honored the first Trenton African American Firefighter, Linwood Collins who joined their force. Dozens of firefighters came dressed in black t-shirts with Linwood Collins’ headshot on Wednesday to watch the unveiling of the plaque at Fire Station 1 on 460 Calhoun Street. Kenneth Douglas, Director...
TRENTON, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Hamisi Tarrant named as new principal for Haddonfield Middle School

Hamisi Tarrant will serve as principal of the Haddonfield Middle School, beginning July 1, 2022. Currently the Dean of Students at Haddonfield Memorial High School (HMHS), Tarrant has been a compassionate and supportive member of the district community since August 2019. He served as head of counseling services and focused on the social-emotional aspects of education. Tarrant has worked closely with the faculty of Health, Physical Education, Science and World Language departments, observing classes and evaluating curriculum. Attendance, discipline, 504 accommodations and I&RS issues also fell under his supervision. In April, Tarrant was co leader of the second annual Equity Summit, engaging students from seven local school districts on the HMHS campus.
HADDONFIELD, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Another Chipotle coming soon to Mercer County, NJ

Chipotle is coming to Hamilton Township after all, according to TAPinto Hamilton/Robbinsville. After the Hamilton Township Zoning Board shot it down previously, plans have been approved to build a new Chipotle Mexican Grill at the corner of Route 33 and Whitehorse-Mercerville Road. It will be across from the Applebee's Grill and Bar where the old Lukoil gas station was. The lot sits vacant right now.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
phillyvoice.com

New Wildwood jitney shuttle to connect boardwalk, entertainment district

A new jitney service will run through Wildwood, Wildwood Crest and North Wildwood this summer in an effort to increase accessibility to the boardwalk, amusement piers and entertainment district. The Wildwoods Island Shuttle Service will debut Thursday, May 26 with weekend-only service continuing through Sunday, June 19. Daily service will...
WILDWOOD, NJ
94.3 The Point

You Must Travel the Most Scenic Road in New Jersey One of the Best in America

Isn't it nice to take a drive on a scenic road here in New Jersey? In Ocean County, we have some very scenic roads along our waterfront and through our pines. There is always a different type of "scenic" drive here in New Jersey. Whether it's along the Atlantic Ocean, Pine Barrens, Northwest Mountains, or Farm Country, there are all kinds of different scenes here in New Jersey.
camdencounty.com

Road Work to Cause Road Closure in Mt. Ephraim

(Lindenwold, NJ) – PSE&G will be continuing work at 141 Bell Road in Mt. Ephraim on Monday, May 23 and Tuesday, May 24. There will be a full road closure of Bell Road between Warrington Avenue and James Street for the duration of the project. “Drivers should plan ahead...
CAMDEN, NJ
Langhorne - Levittown Times

St. Mary physicians named Top Doctors

Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic announced that 71 of its physicians, including a number from Langhorne’s St. Mary Medical Center, have been named “Top Doctors” by Philadelphia magazine. The honored physicians were recognized in the May 2022 Top Doctors issue. The Top Doctors list is based on results from...
LANGHORNE, PA
southjerseyobserver.com

Missing Moves Traffic Advisory: 295 SB Lane Closures May 20 as Project Advances in Camden & Gloucester Counties

On May 20, 2022, New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) officials announced lane closures on I-295 southbound tonight as the I-295/Route 42 Missing Moves project advances in Bellmawr and Deptford. Beginning at 8 p.m. tonight, Friday, May 20, until 6 a.m., tomorrow, Saturday, May 21, NJDOT’s contractor, South State Inc.,...
BELLMAWR, NJ
Daily Voice

This NJ Beach Town Was Named Among Best In America

New Jersey has many great beach towns, but one stands out as the best, according to a new ranking. In fact, Cape May ranked among America's best 20 beach towns in this survey. Cape May is an ideal destination for families and those who are looking for a romantic getaway, says TripsToDiscover.com, a digital travel magazine.

