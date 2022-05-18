ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Falls, NY

Two Million Dollar Dream Home For Sale In West Falls

By Clay Moden
96.1 The Breeze
96.1 The Breeze
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

West Falls, NY could be the ideal location to raise a family in Western New York and if you have the money and want a spectacular home, this is it!. Take a look at 7956 Ellicott Road in West Falls! It is just outside of one of the most popular towns...

961thebreeze.com

Comments / 0

Related
WHEC TV-10

Tops Friendly Market speaks on future plans of Buffalo store

Tops Friendly Market company officials say plans are already in place to reopen the only market in the community. Those plans includes replacing the current market with a brand new "Best In Class Market" for the neighborhood. News10NBC traveled to Buffalo to hear what people had to say about those...
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

Good Look: Lofts @ 1200

Lofts @ 1200 is open and is a nice addition to Elmwood Village. The 38,260 sq.ft. building has 26 market-rate apartments on its upper floors including seven one-bedroom and 19 two-bedroom units. Whitesand Family LP’s four-story building at 1020 Elmwood replaces three structures that occupied the site. Abstract Architecture designed...
BUFFALO, NY
HuffPost

Buffalo Shooting Leaves Community With No Supermarket For Miles Around

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Tops Friendly Market was more than a place to buy groceries. As the only supermarket for miles, it became a sort of community hub on Buffalo’s East Side — where you chatted with neighbors and caught up on people’s lives. “It’s where...
96.1 The Breeze

Haunted House Attraction In WNY Teases a Summer Opening

The fall festivities are still four months away, but that does not mean that people are not already looking forward to it. You've heard the saying before -- "elite season," when referring to autumn. The fall foliage, the pumpkins, the pumpkin spice, the apple cider, the horror movies and everything else that makes you crave that crisp fall air.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
California State
City
East Aurora, NY
State
New York State
City
West Falls, NY
buffaloscoop.com

Fitness Center for seniors celebrates grand opening in West Seneca

The West Seneca Senior Center’s Fitness Center has updated its weight and row equipment to commercial grade, ease-of-use, high-quality machines. The Fitness Center has always boasted an indoor walking track with non-slip walking surface and cushioning; cardio equipment including rowers, treadmills, ellipticals, gliders, recumbent bikes and airdyne cycles; a separate aerobic area with free weights, resistance bands and exercise balls; bocce ball and shuffleboard courts; and TVs with surround sound for entertainment while you work out. Now, they also have brand new weightlifting machines for chest press, lat pulldown with seated row, leg press, leg extension with hamstring curl, and two functional trainers to work every muscle and train the entire body.
WEST SENECA, NY
2 On Your Side

Gas prices continue to surge in New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Drivers in New York are not seeing any relief at the pump as gas prices continue to rise across the state, reaching another record high on Friday. According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in Buffalo and Niagara Falls is $4.80, up 2 cents from the day prior. Meanwhile, the cost of diesel in Buffalo and Niagara Falls actually decreased Friday dropping 1 cent to $6.22 a gallon.
BUFFALO, NY
13 WHAM

Bright Spot: A big quilt jamboree

Our Bright Spot shines on decades of tradition. More than 600 quilts are now on display at the RIT Gordon Field House for the Genesee Valley Quilt Club's biennial Quilt Festival this weekend. "You get to walk around and experience the creativity of people all over this country," said Nick...
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmylou Harris
Person
Seventh Woods
Person
Jason Isbell
Person
Tim Mcgraw
wnynewsnow.com

Lulu & Chester! Our Pets of the Week

JAMESTOWN – In an effort to help animals find their forever home, WNY News Now is partnering with the Chautauqua County Humane Society to showcase animals’ part of our pet of the week segment. To learn more about our featured pet, watch the video above or contact the...
JAMESTOWN, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

VOICE Buffalo demands change, permanent closure of Tops on Jefferson Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Members of VOICE Buffalo are calling for change after 13 people were shot, 10 fatally, at Tops on Jefferson Avenue last Saturday. VOICE Buffalo is an organization that aims to bring forth social justice and equity through collective action. After Saturday’s massacre, they are demanding more resources to the area, and the permanent closure of Tops.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western New York#Dream Home#Yellowstone National Park#Housing List
96.1 The Breeze

Brand New Kayak Launch + Ice Cream Shop Opening in Buffalo, New York

Are you looking to really get the kayaks going this year? Maybe you're ready to explore a new area and try out a new ice cream place. There is going to be a brand new, fun spot in Buffalo coming this summer! The Seven Seas' South End Marina is right across from the South Buffalo Lighthouse and will have a brand new ice cream location, snack shop, and kayak launch that you will be able to utilize.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

4 Brand New Pizza Huts Coming To Western New York

Someone in Buffalo is bringing back Pizza Hut and we need to thank them. They have no released the name of the franchisor, but we do know that signs are popping up letting us know where the new locations of Pizza Hut are going to be around Buffalo, New York.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
96.1 The Breeze

Feel Good Mornings with Dave Fields

Wake up with Dave Fields every weekday morning on 96.1 The Breeze. Dave was born and raised in West Seneca, and graduated from West Seneca East before heading off to the “Harvard of the SUNY system” SUNY Brockport where he got his degree in Broadcastings…Yes..he has a BS in BS!! Dave has been all around the country doing radio for the past 20 years. His stops include Washington State, Montana, Mississippi, Delaware, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, and finally back home here in Buffalo! Dave is married to his wonderful, awesome, bestest wife ever Elizabeth (She made him write that!). She was born and raised in Clarence and is excited to be back home near family again! Dave has a son named Avry who is a big soccer fan and loves playing computer games.
WEST SENECA, NY
2 On Your Side

Theresa Caputo's live show at Shea's pushed back to September

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Theresa Caputo's live show at Shea's Performing Arts Center has been pushed back to September. The Theatre District venue made the announcement for Sunday's 3 p.m. show on Saturday night, on social media. The reason was "unforeseen circumstances," and the new date is now Friday, September 9 at 7:30 p.m.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo NY
21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://961thebreeze.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy