Two Million Dollar Dream Home For Sale In West Falls

Wake up with Dave Fields every weekday morning on 96.1 The Breeze. Dave was born and raised in West Seneca, and graduated from West Seneca East before heading off to the “Harvard of the SUNY system” SUNY Brockport where he got his degree in Broadcastings…Yes..he has a BS in BS!! Dave has been all around the country doing radio for the past 20 years. His stops include Washington State, Montana, Mississippi, Delaware, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, and finally back home here in Buffalo! Dave is married to his wonderful, awesome, bestest wife ever Elizabeth (She made him write that!). She was born and raised in Clarence and is excited to be back home near family again! Dave has a son named Avry who is a big soccer fan and loves playing computer games.

WEST SENECA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO