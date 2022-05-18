ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Lee Johnson in line for Hibernian job

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uDv4n_0fi242i700

Lee Johnson is set to be appointed Hibernian’s new manager.

The former Bristol City boss has won the race to be named Shaun Maloney’s successor at Easter Road, the PA news agency understands.

Johnson, who had a brief spell as a player with city rivals Hearts in 2006, has been out of work since leaving Sunderland in January.

Hibs had also reportedly been in talks with former Malmo boss Jon Dahl Tomasson.

Maloney was sacked after just four months in charge in April.

The former Celtic and Scotland midfielder left his post as Belgium assistant manager to succeed Jack Ross in December and won his first two matches against Aberdeen and Dundee United.

But Hibs won just one cinch Premiership game in 2022 under Maloney and a 3-1 league defeat against Hearts consigned them to a bottom-six finish.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shaun Maloney
Person
Jon Dahl Tomasson
newschain

Rich List 2022: Who are the wealthiest people in the UK?

The 2022 Sunday Times Rich List has revealed that billionaire brothers Sri and Gopi Hinduja are the wealthiest people in the UK. The annual list showed that the pair, who run the Mumbai-based conglomerate Hinduja Group, saw their fortune jump by more than £11 billion. There were a record...
ECONOMY
newschain

Woman strips off in Cannes red carpet protest

A woman who stripped off her clothes to reveal a message written on her body has crashed the Cannes Film Festival premiere of George Miller’s Three Thousand Years Of Longing. The unidentified woman tore off her clothes during the film’s red carpet procession to reveal the message “Stop raping...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunderland#Hibs#Celtic#Aberdeen#Dundee United
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Pharmacists given greater freedoms to choose alternative HRT products

Pharmacists will have greater freedoms to choose alternative HRT products if the original prescription is out of stock. The Government’s HRT Supply Taskforce, which was set up to tackle widespread shortages, has agreed to further Serious Shortage Protocols (SSPs) to give pharmacists more control – something they have been demanding.
HEALTH
newschain

Covid pandemic ‘most certainly not over’, warns WHO chief

The Covid-19 pandemic is “most certainly not over”, the head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned, despite a decline in reported cases since the peak of the Omicron wave. The UN health agency’s director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, told officials gathered in Geneva, Switzerland, for the opening...
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
135K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy